A rainbow of emotions

Coming close to the heels of just ended magnificent Jashn-e-Bachpan, Teli-Theatre for children and young audiences presented by Assitej India at Bal Bhawan, New Delhi is yet another step to strengthen children theatre movement in Delhi. The plays featured at the festival were viewed with great fascination. The characters consisting of humans, birds and fairies were full of life and were projected in a playful mood. These plays evoked wide ranging emotions, keeping the children in good humour throughout the show.

Directed by Radhika Ingale, “Ekda Kay Zaala” treats serious social issues that ruin the happiness of children and hamper their mental growth – these problems included emotional, physical and sexual abuse. Written by Vibhavari Deshpande, the narrative consisted of five short stories. The first deals with a naughty, cruel and overbearing father who treats his son in a brutal manner for not getting the first position in his class. The mother and sister remain silent spectators. However, a neighbour in a clever manner brings the father to his senses, making him to love and encourage his son.

In one of the story a grandmother becomes furious at her granddaughter who brings her friends to her house and offers them sweets. The old woman is taught a lesson by the children by enacting a drama that strikes fear in the old women. It compels the grandmother to realise her folly about social prejudice that stand in the flowering of noble instinct of friendship in children. In another tale a child labourer is shabbily treated by her mistress. Arrives the grandfather, asserting his authority, he brings to the notice of his daughter-in-law the law that bans employing a child.

The concluding story is told through a song by a child about the way an adult touches her in an inappropriate manner An illusion is created that each story is taken from a book, by projecting a huge painted canvas as backdrop for the action. Inspired by Grips style, the serious themes are conveyed through music, lots of physical movements and dance. A human puppet holding a little puppet manipulating through the device of glove puppetry comments between the transition from one scene to another. It also joins stories to form an artistic whole, conveying the message that children should speak out and expose adults perpetrating abuse, physical, mental and sexual.

The gifted cast consisted of children and adults act with remarkable ease, exuding lots of energy, displaying dancing and singing talents, establishing lively rapport with the audience.

“Pinocchio” opens before the audience a fantastic world of puppets, circus artists and a huge shark. Our hero Pinocchio is a puppet carved out from the wood by a wood-cutter Gepetto. Lo and behold, it comes to life and the wood-cutter adopts him as his son and sends him to school with specific instructions that he should not indulge in talks with strangers and should come straight home after school closes. But he disregards his father's advice and begins his adventures. He is lured by a fox and his friend to watch a circus; he joins a puppet show and sells his books to buy ticket to watch the circus show. While continuing his adventure, he is swallowed up by a huge shark.

Presented by Kuchh Kuchh Puppet Theatre and directed by Mohammad Shameem, the production reveals director’s skill in handling different variety of puppet theatre technique ranging from shadow, marionette, gloves and Bunraku, traditional Japanese puppet theatre. The lighting effect, judicious use of stage smoke, background music effect and projection of a huge shark, covering a large space of the centre stage with Pinocchio inside the stomach of shark, trying to discover a way out is thrilling. Children in the auditorium rejoice when he finally meets his father acted out by a human actor with the weird looking mask. Puppet Pinocchio is manipulated by three puppeteers.

As a result of collaborative storytelling project between India and South Korea, Entertainment, Purvabhays and an Assitej Project produced Korean stories under the title “Tell-a-Tale-Korea” which featured at the festival. The production opened with the telling of the story of a mother, her son and daughter. The mother is the first victim of the wily tiger. Crafty as he is, he dupes sister and brother who desperately try to escape from the bloody jaws of the tiger and finally transform into moon and sun. This is followed by another story narrated by another story-teller which pictures a little girl as an image of great sacrifice for the sake of her father who is blind and whose sight she is desperate to get restored. As luck has it, in the process of sacrificing her own life for her father, she becomes a queen, never forgetting her father’s blindness. Finally, she is able to unite with her father with the help of the kind king, her husband.

The third story is about a poor wood-cutter. As lady luck smiles at him, he marries a heavenly fairy. After having a good time in the company of the fairy in the heaven, he commits a blunder and is separated from his beloved wife forever. Directed by Imran Khan, Subhash Rawat and Ashish Ghosh, these narratives transport us to the world of folktales evoking wide ranging emotions with their power to absorb the attention of the audience. The narrators’ style evoke a sense of curiosity, anxiety and a lovely surprise.

Minduelle Theatre from South Korea brings a charming production entitled “The Birds” (non-verbal). Displaying remarkable creativity, the clothes in day-to-day use and plastic are metamorphosed into birds of different species ranging from crane to tiny ones in multiple colours. It depicts the simple but sensitive and warm-hearted story of a crane which comes in contact with a baby bird, which has been separated from its mother.

Directed by Song Inhyun, there are two performers – a male and female who manipulate puppets and most of the time become birds themselves flying blissfully using clothes as wings.

Presented by Actors’ Cult, Mumbai, under the joint direction of Kanupriya Pandit and Maneesh Verma, “Dhara Ki Kahani” was a play for young audience which is at once entertaining and educative. It seeks to make children aware of the wastage of electricity and water in our homes caused by our carelessness. The action is centred in the house inhabited by a family where all the members are in the habit of leaving electricity on and keeping the tap flowing constantly. The dustbin is left uncleaned. However, things change with the arrival of grandfather. After lots of hilarious situations the family realises that it should be careful to save electricity and water. The grandfather, played by N.K. Pant, acts as a catalyst to set off dramatic action leading to the resolution of the conflict on a happy note.