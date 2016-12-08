A paean to motherhood

more-in

What does Bharat Mata stands for? Some attempt to glorify her with mythological aura. Jawaharlal Nehru in his book, “The Discovery of India”, defines her in these words, “The mountains and rivers of India and the broad fields, which gave us food, were all dear to us, but what counted ultimately were the people of India...Bharat Mata, Mother India, was essentially these millions of people.” In his “Mother India”, an epic cinematic work, Mehboob Khan projects the image of Mother India as one who suffers, struggles eternally, sacrificing her dear son to uphold highest moral values. Versatile short story writer, playwright and filmmaker Khwaja Ahmed Abbas discovers Bharat Mata in all those elderly women who are little known but have accomplished great humanistic deeds. Through their self-effacement and nobility of heart, they have served humanity, breaking the boundaries of caste, creed and nationality. This thesis was illustrated candidly in his short stories titled “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” staged by Mandala, the magic circle, at Safdar Studio, Shadi Khampur near Patel Nagar, recently.

An unpretentious production, its presentation is styled in the form of kissagoi which does not aim at mesmerising the audience but to awaken it to perceive Bharat Mata as the protector of human values. These stories convey the artistic vision of Abbas who was actively associated with Indian People's Theatre Association which produced his play “Zubeida”, one of the highly popular productions of IPTA.

It is heartening to see that in the Capital some groups are staging his short stories, indicating the importance of his works for us today.

The narrated version of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” is directed by Lokesh Jain, an avant-garde theatre practitioner, who has been staging plays, poems and short stories on the proscenium, on streets and open spaces for the adults, children and for those who are condemned to live on footpaths and night-shelters. Most of his productions expose the inhuman character of the establishment and feudal society. In the production under review Lokesh has retained the original format of the stories and narrated these to the audience. The kind of unconventional structure of the narrative Lokesh has devised is aptly suited for Safdar Studio opened in memory of the late Safdar Hashmi, one of the pioneers of the street theatre movement and political theatre in India who was murdered by goons of exploiting class while he was performing his famous street play “Halla Bol”, inspiring the working class to resist oppression and fight for their rights, in 2012. Rectangular in shape, it offers the right kind of platform for groups engaged in experimental theatre. In a way, it is an intimate theatre. What is most important is that the audience contributes voluntarily which is equally shared by the management of the studio and the performing group. It is hoped that Studio Safdar will gradually become a hub for experimental works which will give fillip to political theatre which tends to be waning in the Hindi region.

Lokesh has effectively used the acting space. There are five stories which depict the tale of elderly women, with each tale narrated by one performer who do not resort to exaggerated theatricality.

We hear the story of Naani, a Brahmin woman from Pune, who belongs to the higher strata of society. Forgetting all about her high caste and economic status, she identifies herself with freedom fighters.

A poetess and intellectual, she would look after the needs and security of patriots dedicated to liberation movement. Hers is the life of total abnegation, devoted to national cause. Another image we are told is that of Hakeemat, a weaver from Panipat. A sympathiser of Khudai Khidmatgar, she donated all her gold jewellery for this movement launched by Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan. Living in penury, she would weave khadi and willed that khadi spun by her should be used as kafan for her. Another story relates to a high caste Brahmin woman who revolted against the conservative and reactionary tradition of Brahmins and embraced people from different faiths including Muslims. An aged woman, she treats young people as her own offspring.

One of the stories is about a mother lovingly called Maa Ji who has migrated to India from Peshawar in the wake of the Partition of India. While remembering the good old days she has spent in Peshawar, forgetting the bloodshed of the communal riots, she treats all those who have uprooted from their soil irrespective of their religion. Treated as a refugee in India, her heart is full of compassion.

The fifth woman is Amma, mother, with Abbas' autobiographical elements. She is a Muslim woman who has lost all her property in the communal carnage yet refused to migrate to Pakistan. With her boundless love for India, she served common people. She went to Pakistan to meet her daughter.

Treated as Muhajir, she died there and the small piece of land in which she was buried has become metaphorically little India, for here buried the one who dearly loved India. These five images of mothers are different facets of Bharat Mata, noble, compassionate and large-hearted. In their honour we chant Bharat Mata Ki Jai – “Victory to Mother India”.

Two protagonists have suffered untold miseries and passed through terrible nightmares during the Partition because of communal riots. To comment in a subtle way on this tragic aspect, Lokesh has projected on the screen stills from “Jagriti” film with focus on “De Di Humein Azaadi Sabarmati Ke Sant” and from Pakistani film Bedari which eulogized Quaid-i-Azad Mohammad Ali Jinnah. Arun Kumar Kalra, Rajeev Ashish, Divakar Sonkariya, Prabhash and Lokesh Jain painted the portrait of mothers with deft strokes that leave deep impact on the audience.