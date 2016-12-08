A journey of hope

more-in

Who doesn’t love a good drama or a musical? But nothing can be more delightful than the best of both worlds coming together. That is exactly what Imbroglio Productions and Clarence High School bring in their musical play The Chosen One.

Scheduled for December 9 to 11 at the Clarence High School, the production is a joyous festive family treat for all ages. Production head and director Divyesh Bhandari says the play is an adaptation from the Book of Exodus in the Bible. “It is a biblical story that revolves around the character of Moses. Solely using students of Clarence High School, the song, dance and drama entertainer uses actions, emotions and expressions to depict the story of Moses from being a prince of Egypt to his final journey of deliverance in rescuing the children of Israel from Egypt.”

The 24-year-old further explains that The Chosen One will help to aid the Clarence Special School. “The live choir in the play comprises 82 children coming together not just to sing but to dance and act as well. The choir will also stand in the formation of two pyramids to transport the audience to the Egyptian era.”

A specialist in musical dramas, the young Divyesh asserts: “Directing a musical play is quite difficult as it requires more elements unlike other plays that are entirely based on acting. In a musical drama, singers, dancers and actors are equally involved, making the experience unique and charismatic.” He also emphasises that the production would not have been possible without the guidance of principal Jerry George Mathew, co-director Anisha Peter, choreographers Damini Gairola and Mithun Prasad and show coordinator Ruth Manoj.

Imbroglio Production, the brainchild of Divyesh, has tasted success in several professional plays in collaboration with Disney-like Treasure Island, The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast among others. This is the ace director’s ninth play and Divyesh hopes to excel in this genre in order to bring out the various hues of musical theatre.

On working with students of different age groups, Divyesh says excitedly: “I love working with kids. This play has 180 students on stage from second grade onwards. None of them are trained actors, but we treat them as professionals to built their confidence and bring out the best in them.” He adds that it is a contemporary story filled with fun elements like magic and props that children are surely going to love. “As Christmas is near, this timeless story blends perfectly with the theme of the season as well.”

The play is also part of the 102 year anniversary celebrations of Clarence High School, Divyesh says. “One of the biggest reasons for organising this play is to raise funds for the Clarence Special School. I invite everyone to come and be part of this cause as well.”

Check out the three day musical extravaganza on December 9, 10 and 11 at Flack Auditorium, Clarence High School, from 6 p.m. onwards. Tickets priced at Rs. 300 and 500 on bookmyshow. Call 8105832401.