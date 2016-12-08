A devotional magnum opus

more-in

On the second day of the 49th Annual Cultural Festival of Kalasagaram, Sri Rama Nataka Niketan of veteran guru V.S. Ramamoorthy and his daughter Manjula Ramaswamy staged their latest production ‘Bhakta Ramadasu’ ballet at Keyes High School, Secunderbad.

In one word this can be described as ‘magnum opus’ when compared to other contemporary ballets, for, this production involved lot of logistics to create different backdrops and lighting effects, along with large number of artistes. For that matter despite this being narration of popular theme, in Telugu, it made the majority Tamil audience sit through this masterpiece. The ballet involved nearly 30 dancers and half a dozen technicians and was played to the support of pre-recorded music. The musical part was simply brilliant with seasoned vocalists rendering compositions and Manjula providing nattuvangam

The episode from Ramadasu’s life must have been a challenge for the choreographer to fit it into a Bharatanatyam frame, especially jail sequences where Ramadas wrote most of his moving lyrics — all urging Lord Rama to rescue him from the jail But Manjula neatly aptly steered it to fit into her ballet.

The ballet contained story of Gopanna (named Ramadasu by Tanisha) and also lot of historic details presented by the dancers. The ballet had a sequence to explain why the place became known as Bhadrachalam, a word derived from a mountain named Bhadragiri, where the idols of Rama were found.

Tejaswini as Gopanna gave outstanding performance, while Ramya as Tanisha, Aiswarya as Rama, Navya as Lakshmana, Sruti as Sita gave impressive performances. They excelled in dances and in abhinaya too.

The jatis are varied in structural formats suiting the characters. Their dances and dramaturgy was so impressive that one forgot they were all children and performing their roles. In addition the sound track and lighting effects were well planned and presented. It was an unforgettable experience watching this show. Showing the subject of ‘Ramadasu’ in a dance ballet is a different ball game altogether, but a winning one.