A collaborative effort

more-in

On the stage, director and actor Yuki Ellias transforms into nine characters. She becomes Ganesha, a spiderman, cheetah and an old elephant in the play Elephant in the Room staged at Hyderabad Children’s Theatre Festival. “I liked the story of ‘Elephant in...’ as it sounded different. I thought of taking many actors for it but my boyfriend suggested I play all the parts. I thought it was a good idea,” smiles Yuki. The group is called ‘Dur Se Brothers’ and Yuki attributes the title to a collaborative world. “Every project is a collaboration and every project has technicians and costume designers making it happen. People are ready to help and I liked the idea that it is brotherhood or sisterhood,” she points out and adds, “Also it is a take off on the Ramsay Brothers. I love the Ramsay Brothers because they are great fun.”

The group has been to Hyderabad to stage their plays but it is first time that she is staging the play in such a big venue. She observes how performing in front of a new venue and audience inspires artistes. “We like what we do and that is always exciting. Also, it is inspiring when we perform in front of a new stage and different audiences. We also connect with the story depending on how the audience is connecting with it. Different audiences find different things during a performance and we react differently as well. Theatre is such a live event and it keeps us on toes all the time.”

‘Elephant in The Room’ tells the story of a boy who is trying to find himself. “It is based on the story of Ganpati, of trying to find a real head. It is about finally accepting the past and who you are going to become as you grow. There are always imperfections but how to accept those and still go stronger is the basis,” explains Yuki. There is a piece on the environment and animal kingdom too. “There is a piece on searching for oneself and finally become one. There is always a message in some way or the other,” she says. Her schedule is packed with theatre shows and performances. “There was Yatagarasu, a dance show for children, Dying to succeed, a stand-up interactive comedy show. I also act in other people’s plays. We hope to reach more and more new younger audiences,” she concludes.