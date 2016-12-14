A Christmassy stand-off

more-in

Starry night, lowly stable, shepherds, wise men, a couple and their baby. We’ve all heard the famous Christmas story. That’s why acclaimed Bengaluru-based playwright Shekinah Jacob, rings in the spirit of the season in a play that offers a rib-tickling twist to the classic story. The Christmas Shootout, written and directed by Shekinah, is a semi-musical with a live band, contemporary Christmas songs and dances. “It’s lots of fun, holistic and offers something for everyone,” sums up the storyteller.

“I’m happiest when anything I write makes people laugh. This sort of combines humour and entertainment. People usually associate the Christmas story with solemnity. That is not the case here. This is a fresh, contextual take set in a completely new comic theme.”

What inspired this fresh retelling? Shekinah says: “Frankly, I was quite bored with the Christmas story, and that worried me because it is supposed to be one of the landmark events in human history. However, hearing the same narrative in the same format, the same clichés and same carols, I found it boring. I wanted to make it interesting for others.” That is what led to the creation of The Christmas Shootout.

“Although I write a story every Christmas, this one is special. It is fun and not your usual ‘Silent Night’. A lot of people feel alienated from that if they haven’t grown up listening to it. Theatre as a whole should be inclusive and everyone should feel a part of this story.”

The premise of the play deals with a talk show doomed from the beginning. A set of high profile guests, including a Saudi billionaire, a Hollywood actress, a local politician and a clueless American indophile, refuse to get along, much to the horror of the show’s ambitious host who has been given one final chance to create a hit TV series. To top it all, things go further downhill when a riot outside the premises locks them down. The guests reveal their true colours under the pressure. “We take ourselves too seriously sometimes,” affirms Shekinah. “It is good to sometimes kick back and have a laugh. I explore the story within the premise of comedy and without offending anyone. The essence of what is true remains. You cannot destroy it with a joke. But it just becomes more accessible to people.”

Hosted by her theatre-for-charity company -- Open House Productions -- the musical comedy tours through seven shows in four metros, apart from one big show in Dubai, all through December. Going with the spirit of the season, the proceeds of the show will go to a local deserving NGO in each city.

Looking back, Shekinah says it was in 2011 that they planned a small performance in Chennai that bloomed into a full house show.

“The next year, we did two shows and the cast and crew grew bigger. The best part is that we give away 90 per cent of the ticketing money to charity. So people come on board just for the fun of it. It’s a great community thing to do. I love that and it is a part of what Christmas is all about.”

The cast includes well known entertainers from Bengaluru, including Chetan Rao, Aaron Punnen, Abel Mathews, Peter Roxburgh, Elma John and Grace John as well as popular artiste Abraham Varghese. Proceeds from the show in Bengaluru will go to support U & I Trust - an organisation providing after-school tuitions for street children.

The Christmas Shootout will be performed at Good Shepherd Auditorium, Museum Road, December 16 at 7.30 p.m.

Tickets, priced at Rs. 500, Rs. 300 and Rs. 200, are available on bookmyshow. Call 9916287725.