2017: The year in review

2018 may bring newer groups and newer voices and newer trends in theatre

Making waves: Yuki Ellias in Elephant in the Room.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

more-in

Stellar performances by women have been the highlight of plays from 2017

Over the last few years it has become something of a tradition for me to conduct an informal year-end poll with regards to what plays people really liked in the 12 months that have transpired. It started as a wide sample, and slowly became a moderately sized sample of people from the theatre itself, because they tend to be the hardest to please. So, if they’re vouching for something, it must be worth its salt.

Ruling the roost

When Naseeruddin Shah does 60 odd shows on the trot — almost every day for two months — it automatically qualifies as a theatre event to reckon with. Add to that the high production quality that Motley is good at, a touching and disturbing script about an old man’s mental illness by French playwright Florian Zeller, and the unparalleled performances of the Shah himself, and his wife Ratna Pathak Shah (who also notched up one of the best performances in Indian cinema earlier this year), and there’s no surprise that The Father sits pretty at the top of the list with the highest number of votes.

I watched the play close to the end of its run, and was moved by both the content and the craft. And one big round of applause for the sheer gumption to attempt such a long run, perhaps a first in the country. Let’s hope it paves the way for more.

A confident runner-up to this was Dhumrapaan produced by D for Drama, featuring stalwarts like Kumud Mishra and Shubhrajyoti Barat, and a bunch of young theatre turks. Set in the corporate world, part comedy and part thriller, the play won the award for best original script (by Adhir Bhat) at the Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards (META) in March.

I do believe that the success of this production, which has done close to 30 successful shows since it opened across Bareilly, Bhopal, Delhi, Kolkata, Lucknow and Mumbai is because it is an uncommonly contemporary Hindi play.

Set in an office of today, with a natural spoken voice as opposed to any purist take on the language, it has proven to be immensely relatable across the board. But the all-male cast of Dhumrapaan cannot take away from the fact that 2017 has been the Year of the Woman in all fields. Besides Ratna Pathak Shah ruling the roost, the third, fourth, and fifth positions are strong representations.

Elephant in the Room directed and performed by Yuki Ellias made waves at META and then went on to perform for a month at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Written by Sneh Sapru and produced by Niloufer Sagar, this one-woman show is a modern reinterpretation of the tale of Lord Ganesha.

In fourth place, Shikhandi tells the tale of the ‘in betweens’, and is another reinterpretation, this time of the story from the Mahabharata of one of the first trans characters in mythology. Directed by Faezeh Jalali, who earlier directed 07/07/07 about the ordeal of an Iranian woman persecuted for killing a man who attempted to rape her, Shikhandi also boasts of the stellar use of choreography and movement to tell a pertinent tale of gender.

And rounding off the list, Shernaz Patel’s bravura performance as a woman serving a life sentence whose daughter visits her for the first time in Rona Munro’s Iron firmly secured the fifth highest number of votes.

It was the first time in a couple of years that Indian Ensemble’s Kaumudi and The Patchwork Ensemble’s Ila didn’t feature near the top of the list. This is not necessarily bad. Change means that new work is getting prominence, and the old guard needs to stay on their toes.

Indian Ensemble came out with Muktidhaam this year, about the conflict between Buddhism and Hinduism in the 8th century, which got a mixed response, while The Patchwork Ensemble premiered Fly By Night, which got some love, but maybe not enough shows yet. Akvarious’ Stand Up, which offers a backstage peek at the trials and tribulations of a group of stand-up comedians, and NCPA’s Mughal-e-Azam, the big sold-out spectacle based on the classic movie, also featured among the votes.

Reasons to cheer

The third season of Aadyam had seven plays instead of the usual five, but didn’t gather as many votes as the plays from the previous editions. Perhaps the plays this time were pointedly less populist, which was something I was personally thrilled about (I mean, two of the large-scale productions were by Brecht), but audience sizes for theatre in general were lower than usual this year.

Maybe the trend of neighbourhood theatres with a lot more low-profile experimental work has divided the audience, or GST is a bigger deterrent than we had imagined, or traffic is getting worse by the day and getting home takes long enough to not want to get out, or Netflix is the enemy of the theatre.

These are conjectures we end the year on, coupled with the optimism of newer groups and newer voices and newer trends emerging rapidly. All in all, the stage is set (pun intended) for 2018.

Akarsh Khurana is a theatre producer and director and hence often broke. To cope, he writes and directs films and web series and occasionally acts, albeit reluctantly.

Post a Comment
More In Theatre
arts, culture and entertainment
people
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 30, 2017 10:15:34 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/theatre/2018-may-bring-newer-groups-and-newer-voices-and-newer-trends-in-theatre/article22331542.ece

© The Hindu

In This Package
Species we lost in 2017 and the ones that managed to hold on
The Hindu's 10 most viewed cartoons of 2017
The Hindu’s pick of top 10 non-fiction books from 2017
In memoriam: The deaths in 2017
Revenge, served cold
2017 in court: unusual cases that made headlines this year
Big little blockbusters of 2017: six directors weigh in
The most read articles on The Hindu in 2017
Landmark events from 2017
They made headlines in 2017
You are reading
2018 may bring newer groups and newer voices and newer trends in theatre
Best Tamil films of 2017
The year on wheels: 2017 in review
Book MARKS
The Hindu's most read science stories in 2017
Old-fashioned retrospection: the year gone by for whisky
How India binge-watched Netflix in 2017
Taste of 2017: the year in food
Top sporting moments of 2017
Top 10 Telugu films of 2017
Taste of 2017: a look at food trends in Thiruvananthapuram this year
Top 5 malayalam movies in 2017
Vikram Vedha is IMDB’s best Indian film of the year
The best of Hindi cinema in 2017
The big Bollywood trends of 2017
The Hindu's top videos in 2017
Best year ever: on Indian cricket's exceptional 2017
A for AI, B for Blockchain: 2017 in technology
The 10 best fiction reads of 2017
Here is what India searched for the most on Google in 2017
Youtube's most watched video features a singing oyster
Video games of 2017: the rise of the female protagonist
Telugu cinema: 2017 belonged to them
Gravitational waves, gene editing and other top science stories of 2017
Elections in India in 2017
Most read editorials from 'The Hindu' in 2017
Gujarat election, Virushka and khichdi among the The Hindu's top 10 tweets of 2017
A mixed bag for the industry in North Andhra region