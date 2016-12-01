‘Sri Tyagarajar’ going abroad

more-in

Sri Tyagarajar, a musical tribute to the saint-composer by United Visuals led by ‘TV’ Varadharajen, which has crossed 55 shows, is now travelling to Dubai. Written by VSV, the play’s music has been composed by well-known vocalist Bombay Jayashri. After shows across India, it will be staged on December 9 in Dubai and on December 10 at Abu Dhabi. ‘Sri Tyagarajar’ will also be staged across the U.S.. ‘Cleveland Sundaram’, the man behind the annual aradhana celebrations in the U.S., has organised the play’s staging as part of the 40th year celebrations and is coordinating its performances in other American cities. Varadharajen sees this as his humble homage to the saint-composer in his 250th jayanthi year.