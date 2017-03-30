The joke is on us

On the eve of April Fools’ Day, MetroPlus catches up with four of Bengaluru’s favourite comics and asks them about the best (or worst) pranks played by them and on them.

Danish Sait

Prank: Having played so many phone pranks, it is hard to pick one. If I must choose, it would be the time I pulled up a cop’s son for stealing a packet of pens. I walked into the studio thinking I would scare him, get him to confess his “crime” and then tell him he would have to pay for it. I don’t know how this idea suddenly hit me, but I decided to take this prank to the next level and called in the “media” to grill him. The media being me, speaking in six different voices, and leaving the cop’s son exasperated!

To listen to the prank, visit: https://soundcloud.com/ danish-sait/funniest-policemans -son-gets

Pranked: My mother is the only one who has managed to prank me and very well at that. Growing up we had a doctor for a neighbour, Pradeep Uncle, who I was extremely fond of. He moved abroad and we weren’t in touch all this while. Recently, when his sister visited us my mother set up the prank. She told me I had a fan waiting to meet me and that she had come from really far. It was 11 pm. Since situations like this are rather common, I did not suspect anything. The lady was invited in and asked if she could sit. She spoke to me, appreciating my work. Next thing I know, her driver comes near the door and summons her. He tells her they need to take the car out and leave. The lady protests but the driver insists. Soon it turns out to be some sort of quarrel. By this time, I lost my patience and told the two to take their fight outside. The driver had the audacity to ask me who I thought I was to tell him what to do. He walked inside and I saw my mum smile. Almost instinctively I recognised the man and it was none other than my favourite Pradeep Uncle.

Sanjay Manaktala

Prank: One Halloween, I went as Jimmy Hendrix, Afro wig and all. I got home at 3 am. My mother was fast asleep. My brother was also a little inebriated. My mother is a huge fan of Satya Sai Baba. I took the wig, put on a bright orange shirt and woke up my mum saying, “Madhu, it is Baba. I am with you... Sai Ram.” She freaked out, thought she was having a dream and then realised it was us — all in about 10 seconds. That was good fun!

Pranked: When I was 15, I had a crush on this girl but was too shy to do anything. We would talk on the phone. One day my friends were all over for sleepover and this girl sent me a text saying she likes me and wants me to come over, misses me, etc. There I was, thinking I am about to get my first kiss and jumping for joy until my friends burst out laughing. One of my friends had changed the girl’s caller ID and had sent the SMS.

Pooja Vijay

Prank: I was naughty as a child and fought with my mother a lot. I was around eight or nine years old and I was upset with her so I left a note outside the house saying I had run away. I went and hid so that I could watch my mum search for me. She was frantically searching for me, when I ran out and said I was only joking. Thinking about it still makes me laugh, though it was really so mean.

Pranked: I am terrified of cockroaches and all my friends know this. During my English class when I opened my desk I saw there were a few cockroaches between my books. I ran out of the classroom screaming. My teacher got mad at me and did not let me attend the rest of the class. All my classmates were laughing and I found out that a friend of mine had put the cockroaches in my desk. I was quite mad at him that day.

Rupen Paul

Prank: I called up a friend, impersonating someone from the examination office in my college, saying that we lost her exam papers and that she had to come back to college to redo her exams. She took me seriously and said she would start booking her tickets to Bangalore right away (She had gone home for the vacations). My friends and I kept quiet for a bit and when we tried calling back, all the lines were busy. When I was finally able to get through I came clean and I could hear her family cursing us.

Pranked: This happened when I was in college. My friend who is a model told me that he was selected to be a part of a fashion show in the U.S. To prove his point, he even threw a party in his house. I got very emotional that when I went back home and wrote a long post on how proud I was that all of his hard work had finally paid off. The next day I went to college feeling bad that I didn’t go see him off at the airport. Five minutes later, he walked into class!