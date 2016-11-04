Immersive, critically-acclaimed television shows that will pull you into another world, even if it is only for a weekend.

The American elections are on Monday, and from what I read in the newspapers, it seems like Donald Trump has a legitimate chance at becoming President of the United States of America. As if that’s not depressing enough, NASA has just released a video which shows how the Arctic ice-caps are on the verge of disappearing altogether, putting a greater question mark over life as we know it. During times like these, you can’t help but wish you were on a different planet altogether. While that’s impossible (at least at the moment), I can give you the next best thing: Immersive, critically-acclaimed television shows that will pull you into another world, even if it is only for a weekend.

Game of Thrones: The most obvious choice if you’re looking to spend the weekend doing nothing but staying glued to your screen. Game of Thrones, apart from being one of the most talked-about shows in the world, is an engrossing fantasy series that takes place in the medieval world of Westeros. If you like the idea of becoming familiar with evil queens, men who rise from the dead, and giant fire-breathing CGI dragons, this is the show for you.

(Game of Thrones is available to stream on Hotstar, and the sixth season is presently telecast on Star World Premiere HD.)

Westworld: If you’re more of a forward-looking person, then you should try Westworld, which is based in the future. The show is about a futuristic theme park that is inhabited by robots. Inspired by the novel written by Michael Crichton and directed by Jonathan Nolan, Westworld’s premise lies in the very uncomfortable thought of artificial intelligence becoming so human-like, that they begin threatening our existence. The visuals are stunning, and the show is technically brilliant, but the real success of the show lies in the questions of morality that form its core.

(Westworld is available to stream on Hotstar, and the sixth season is presently telecast on Star World Premiere HD.)

Stranger Things: Stranger Things, technically, doesn’t take place in another world — the story is based in a sleepy, small American town in the 80s. The story revolves around four children, whose friend suddenly goes missing after a night of board games. The more they try to investigate into the disappearance, the more they realise that something mysterious and terrifying is taking place in their town. Stranger Things is a must-watch if you enjoy Stephen King novels or are generally nostalgic about the good old days when kids had to ride their cycles everywhere and played board games instead of playstations.

(Stranger Things is presently streaming on Netflix.)

The Americans: The Americans is another show that takes on the 80s, albeit in a completely different light, for its focus is on the Cold War between Russia and America. The show traces the life and times of Elizabeth and Phillip Jennings, who are a wholesome suburban couple by day, but Russian KGB agents by night. It’s incredibly fascinating to watch, and that isn’t just because of the wigs, elaborate disguises and 80s spy equipment. The Americans is one of those rare shows which will twist perspectives, make you root for the apparent bad guys, and question your own moral compass.

(The Americans is presently telecast on Star World HD.)