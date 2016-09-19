SLIDESHOW

The big winners at Emmy 2016


Sep 19, 2016

Who are the big winners at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards this year?

Related:She lives the princess dream in red chiffon dress
Related:'Game of Thrones,' 'Veep' take top honors at Emmys



More slideshows in these sections

Get News Delivered To Your Email
Please enter a valid email address.
Kindly confirm the Newsletter subscription by clicking the link that your have received by email

NEVER miss any latest news! we will have it delivered to your inbox!

Please enter a valid email address.
Newsletter has been successfully subscribed.
The wildly successful HBO series Game of Thrones won Best Drama Series for a second year in a row. Photo: Reuters
Who are the big winners at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards this year?
The 34-year-old Priyanka Chopra enjoyed every moment at the red carpet as she happily posed, twirled and spun around, showing off the delicate layers of her gown.
From Kerry Washington’s daring, elegant baby bump to Anna Chlumsky’s barrel-shaped, um, dress, the Emmys red carpet was a mixed bag of color and silhouette. Text: AFP
Celebrity confessions
Do you take celebrity confessions seriously?
Why not? They are human too.
Yes, because they influence a lot of people.
Not really. It's usually done for publicity.
No. The actor's true persona is irrelevant to me.

Videos

Revathi chats about Mouna Ragam as it turns 30

Three decades since its release, Mani Ratnam's Mouna Ragam still holds a mirror to society, familial dynamics and interpersonal relationships. On its anniversary, actor and director Revathi chatted w... »

Kabali release: Superstar returns

Tête-à-tête with Pa. Ranjith: The story of Kabali

English cinema

Robinson Crusoe: Cast away

Sully: Captain America

Skiptrace: Gangs of Hong Kong

War Dogs review: Guns and posers

Pete’s Dragon: a winsome Disney adventure

More »
Hindi cinema

Raaz Reboot: Where are the chills?

Freaky Ali: Not a great tee off

Baar Baar Dekho: stuck in a time warp

Sunshine Music Tours and Travels: Ain’t no sunshine at all

Sunshine Music Tours and Travels review: An excuse for brand promotion

More »
Tamil cinema

Sadhuram 2: Gore competency

Vaaimai: Court unquote

Iru Mugan: science of the times

'Kutrame Thandanai' review: thoughtfully made, but something’s missing

Kidaari: new genre of 'Aruvaa Christie'?

More »

O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Entertainment

Actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus poses backstage with her awards for Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series for her role in HBO's

'Game of Thrones,' 'Veep' take top honors at Emmys

Julia-Louis Dreyfus won a record-breaking sixth Emmy as best comedy actress; GoT wins a total of 12 awards. »