Entertainment

‘The Big Bang Theory’ may wrap up after season 12

A scene from The Big Bang Theory   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

more-in

A few cast members are itching to quit the show, reports radaronline.com

Massive egos, jealousy and falling ratings are the reasons why The Big Bang Theory will reportedly wrap up after season 12.

Tensions exploded following rating disaster in the series’ season 11, and that may lead to the show shutting down, reports radaronline.com.

“Many of the cast members have gotten swelled heads. Some of the other actors aren’t happy about it,” said a source.

Despite their big salaries, some cast members were “itching” to exit the series, the source added.

Parsons got himself a gig on The Big Bang Theory spin-off Young Sheldon, on which he serves as narrator. It reportedly annoyed his Big Bang co-stars Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki, who portray Penny and Leonard Hofstadter respectively.

Meanwhile, Galecki allegedly was “silently simmering” over Parsons’ status as TV’s highest paid star, earning $27.5 million a year.

Post a Comment
More In Entertainment
television personalities
television
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 1, 2018 10:17:06 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/the-big-bang-theory-may-wrap-up-after-season-12/article22343472.ece

© The Hindu