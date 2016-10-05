On Wednesday, Shankar shared a latest picture of Rajinikanth from the sets of the film on his Twitter page.

Superstar Rajinikanth, who has been out of action for nearly three months, has finally resumed shoot for Shankar’s upcoming magnum opus “2.o”, a mega-budget science-fiction thriller.

Rajinikanth resumed shooting for the film earlier this week.

On Wednesday, filmmaker Shankar shared a latest picture of Rajinikanth from the sets of the film on his Twitter page.

He wrote that two-thirds of the film has been shot in 150 days.

Also starring Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson, Adil Hussain and Sudhanshu Pandey, the film has music by A.R Rahman and cinematography by Nirav Shah.

Tipped to be a sequel to 2010 Tamil blockbuster “Enthiran”, the film features Akshay Kumar as the antagonist.