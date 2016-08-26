SRK, Akshay on Forbes top-paid actors list

Bollywood stars Shahrukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar are among the world’s highest paid actors of 2016, raking in as many dollars as Hollywood heavyweights Robert Downey Jr. and Brad Pitt, according to a Forbes list topped by wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson. Shahrukh is ranked 8th on the list of 20 of the ‘World’s Highest Paid Actors 2016’, tied with Iron Man Downey Jr with earnings of $33 million. Akshay is tied with Hollywood heartthrob Pitt for the 10th position with earnings of $31.5 million.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan star Salman is ranked 14th on the list with earnings of $28.5 million, ahead of Oscar-winning actor Leonardo Dicaprio, who is ranked 15th with earnings of $27 million.