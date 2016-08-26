Entertainment

August 26, 2016
Updated: August 26, 2016 23:28 IST

SRK, Akshay on Forbes top-paid actors list

  • PTI
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
TOPICS

people

celebrity

Bollywood stars Shahrukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar are among the world’s highest paid actors of 2016, raking in as many dollars as Hollywood heavyweights Robert Downey Jr. and Brad Pitt, according to a Forbes list topped by wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson. Shahrukh is ranked 8th on the list of 20 of the ‘World’s Highest Paid Actors 2016’, tied with Iron Man Downey Jr with earnings of $33 million. Akshay is tied with Hollywood heartthrob Pitt for the 10th position with earnings of $31.5 million.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan star Salman is ranked 14th on the list with earnings of $28.5 million, ahead of Oscar-winning actor Leonardo Dicaprio, who is ranked 15th with earnings of $27 million.

More In: Entertainment
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Get News Delivered To Your Email
Please enter a valid email address.
Kindly confirm the Newsletter subscription by clicking the link that your have received by email

NEVER miss any latest news! we will have it delivered to your inbox!

Please enter a valid email address.
Newsletter has been successfully subscribed.

Videos

Kabali release: Superstar returns

No one is more thrilled than the fans as the Superstar return to the big screen. The expectations are high and the celebrations are as vibrant as they have always been for all Rajni films. A peek int... »

Tête-à-tête with Pa. Ranjith: The story of Kabali

'Happy Days' creator Garry Marshall dies at 81

English cinema

War Dogs review: Guns and posers

Pete’s Dragon: a winsome Disney adventure

Ben Hur: Chariots of boredom

Suicide Squad review: Rogue nation

Jason Bourne review: Snoop god

More »
Hindi cinema

Missing on a Weekend: Who cares whodunit

A Flying Jatt: from another planet

Waarrior Savitri: Boring skin and sex show

Happy Bhag Jayegi: It’s all about loving your neighbour

Mohenjo Daro: Tries the audience’s patience

More »
Tamil cinema

Dharmadurai: terrific story that loses its way

Joker: Presidency towers

Wagah: A misfire on many levels

Thirunaal: Nicely made, but still pretty generic

Namadhu: To the four

More »

O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Entertainment

It's a girl for Shahid Kapoor

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput on Friday evening delivered a baby girl at Hinduja Healthcare Hospital in Khar. “It was a normal d... »