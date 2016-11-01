After Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh came forward to send a message for the Indian soldiers on Diwali.

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan has penned and recorded a special message in the form of a poem for the Indian soldiers, as a way to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s #Sandesh2Soldiers initiative.

After Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh came forward to send a message for the Indian soldiers on Diwali by posting a video clip on Twitter. The poem is self-written by the Bollywood Badshah.

Shah Rukh on Sunday night shared a video clip captioned: “Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali. May the festival of lights bring with it brightness and goodness in all our lives. Be safe and enjoy. I sent my #Sandesh2Soldiers. This Diwali let us all remember our soldiers!“

Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali. May the Festival of Lights bring with it brightness and goodness in all our lives. Be safe and enjoy.

In another tweet, he wrote: “I’ve written a little poem for them. Hope it reaches them.”

He also shared a link to his video post in which he recites the poem.

It goes like: “Our feet on carpet, their boots on ground. Our days are steady, theirs, new challenges unravel. Our nights blissful, theirs, stressful.

“It’s our life to live because it’s theirs to give. The heroes should not remain unsung because we can’t imagine their plight. We grow stronger and bolder because theirs is the fight. The fight of a soldier.”

Shah Rukh, who featured in a TV show called “Fauji” in the early days of his career, also posted the poem on his Instagram account.