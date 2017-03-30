What began as ‘Phoenix Penngal,’ on News7 Tamil on weekends, and focussed on women achievers, was renamed ‘Phoenix Manidhargal’ a few months ago. It features both men and women in various fields of Art, Social Service and so on.

Prabhakar — the man behind ‘Ennangalin Sangamam,’ an organisation with several NGOs under its umbrella, that works for the uplift of the down-trodden, and the first person to appear on the re-packaged ‘Phoenix Manidhargal,’ proved a worthy re-beginning.

Got it — the people showcased work against odds for a social cause. But how is the prefix, Phoenix, in the title relevant?

‘PM’ makes the viewer sit up in awe at the selflessness of many. It isn’t a mere ‘Blast from the Past’ kind of show.

Though the guest does traverse into her early life and moorings, the accent is on her service.

A dancer’s experience

Classical dancer Parvathi Ravi Ghantasala, for instance, did dwell on her father’s initial reluctance about her foray into dance, her Guru, and her family.

But she had a lot to say about her experiences in training physically and otherwise challenged students, the difficulties, the sadness and the joy that go with it. Her empathy came to the fore when she spoke of a very weak student, who had transformed into a commendable dancer and had succumbed to ill-health at the age of 21!

“Patience is a prerequisite. You need the will. And you have to love children,” she summed up.

A month ago, the personality that caught my attention on ‘PM’ was Turtle Conservationist Supraja Dharini of Tree Foundation India. Her narration of the ordeals that turtles undergo on our beaches when their eggs are dug up and eaten by humans and stray dogs, in the seas when they are crushed by boats and trawlers, when their heads caught in the nets are smashed by fishermen and thrown into the water and when the wounded ones that land on the beaches are cut, cooked and eaten, were eye-openers. She creates awareness through her Turtle Walks and workshops. Many of the fishermen are now a part of Supraja’s conservation activities.

“Besides, the Government gives ID cards and a stipend for the work they do and the incentives really work.” Pugazharasan, a fisherman turned turtle helper spoke with pride, “We’ve only taken from the sea. Now we realise we have to give back too.”

“We can’t allow them to become extinct. They are an integral part of the food chain in the deep waters.” Supraja patted the neck of a turtle beside her with fondness and talked of her future plans to save turtles. The eco-friendly initiative is worthy of emulation.

And all the guests on ‘Phoenix Manidhargal’ deserve an ovation!