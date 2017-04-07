Ghost in the shell: Infinity in the palm

more-in

The visuals in Ghost in the Shell are gob-smacking (the holograms!), the techno sound is beyond brilliant and Scarlett Johansson is so lovely looking that you are willing to somewhat forgive the casting call.

Cyberspace has been awash with indignant protests for casting Johansson as Motoko Kusanagi in the adaptation of Masamune Shirow’s beloved 1989 Manga of the same name.

Directed by Rupert Sanders (the Snow White and the Huntsman director who was the cause of our favourite vampire-human break up), Ghost in the Shell is based sometime in the future when humans are all aboutenhancments. Hanka Robotics is involved in creating a mechanical body with a human brain — they obviously haven’t learnt anything from Skynet.

Ghost in the Shell Director: Rupert Sanders

Starring: Scarlett Johansson, Takeshi Kitano, Michael Pitt, Pilou Asbæk, Chin Han and Juliette Binoche

Run time: 106 minutes

Mira Killian, the sole survivor of a terrorist attack, is the first success and she is the star of the counter terrorism cell, Section 9 under Chief Daisuke Aramaki. When Hanka Robotics comes under attack, it opens a can of worms with questions being asked of ethics, identity and soul.

Apart from all the heavy duty philosophy there is lot of elegant action with slinky slo-mos set to funky technogrooves. There is Johansson looking sexy and sexless all in the same frame — her trailer kiss with another woman did not make it to final cut.

The Matrix movies owe a lot to the look and feel of Ghost in the Shell’s Manga beginnings, which is why themovie disconcertingly looks a Matrix upgrade. So wonder what the Matrix reboot, there is one in the works, will look like. Juliette Binoche plays Dr. Ouelet, in the long tradition of yet another confused Dr Frankenstein.

As long as you do not look to Ghost in the Shell to give answers to life the universe and everything, you will not be disappointed.