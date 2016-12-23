Vangaveeti: Of blood and gore

more-in

Caste, politics and a battle for supremacy had Vijayawada caught in the grip of warring groups in the 70s and 80s. Ram Gopal Varma attempts to bring on screen this chapter from the city’s blood-strewn history.

In the opening sequences, one gets a whiff of the ways of Chalasani Venkata Ratnam (Vamsi Nakkanti) and what made him cross paths with Vangaveeti brothers, which eventually turns sour.

Vangaveeti Radha casts his net wide and rises in popularity after Venkata Ratnam’s death, but succumbs to violence himself and Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga takes his first, uncertain, steps to lead the gang. Spirited student leaders Devineni Gandhi and Nehru stand by him, only to fall out later. Battle lines are drawn and there’s more turf war and bloodshed down the years.

Varma has a lot of material on hands — stories of the principal characters in this gang war for nearly 20 years — and seems overwhelmed by the task of narrating it.

Instead of seamlessly bringing the episodes to life on screen, Varma resorts to numerous voiceovers, some of them stating facts and some of them laced with his characteristic sarcasm. Portions of the film unfold like he’s documenting the happenings, ticking one incident after another on his list.

There’s bound to be bloodshed, plenty of it, in a story like this. But how a director depicts it makes a difference. Here, the killings get ample screen time. The focus is voyeuristic at times. For each of the characters that go through the rigmarole, you are shown the number of times he would have been stabbed or dealt with blows. ‘Champeyi’, ‘Champesta’ and other such words are uttered over and over again, so that one stops caring beyond a point.

The new actors who play pivotal parts stand out effortlessly. Sandeep Kumar, Vamsi Chaganti, Kautilya and Shritej aren’t faces we are accustomed to and are at once believable as characters they portray. In fact, their performances are the highlight of an otherwise disappointing film. A fleeting glimpse of NTR is a crowd pleasing moment, never mind if the face isn’t shown.

Vangaveeti had huge potential in its retelling of a chapter of Vijayawada’s history. But what we get are stock characters and incidents played out, without dwelling into their psyche. It would have been interesting to know what made Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga powerful. We see him a tad hesitant to take over as a leader, initially. How did he rise to the occasion and what did he do to enjoy public support? What made him give in to vicious talk that he mistook friends for foes? These and other questions remain long after the film is over.

Stories that discuss crime and political nexus are right up RGV’s alley and he’d narrated them in a riveting manner years ago. This film, though, doesn’t measure up.

Vangaveeti

Cast: Sandeep Kumar, Shritej, Vamsi Chaganti and Vamsi Nakkanti

Director: Ram Gopal Varma