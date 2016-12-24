Sundaranga Jaana: Suspension of logic is mandatory

more-in

Sundaranga Jaana (Kannada)

Director: Ramesh Aravind

Cast: Ganesh, Shanvi Srivastava, Devaraj, Rangayana Raghu, Vashishta

It is yet another week and there is yet another remake. But Ramesh Aravind’s Sundaranga Jaana, a remake of Maruthi Dasari’s Telugu hit Bhale Bhale Magadivoy (2015), does attempt to carve an identity of its own. This is most evident in the climax of the film which dramatically differs from the Telugu original. The film-maker, through his characters, even takes a dig at the rationale of the original climax and offers his own version. (It is another matter that Aravind, after calling the climax of the original a cinematic cliche, offers another conventional climax anyway.)

Sundaranga Jaana is one of those films where suspension of logic is mandatory. And even then, you are not entirely sure you can sit through some of the sequences.

Lucky (Ganesh) suffers from short-term memory loss which gets him into all sorts of trouble. This, especially, with his to-be father-in-law Panduranga Rao (Devaraj) who just will not let Lucky marry his daughter Nandana (Shanvi Shrivastava) because of his ‘memory problem’. Fashioned on the likes of a comedy of errors, Sundaranga Jaana is often over the top and loud. But in the genre of the ‘leave your brains behind’ film, it fares all right. It does have a few entertaining moments concentrated mostly in the first half.

At the same time, Sundaranga Jaana does not stand out though. It is quite predictable and sticks to the regular template of the silly comedy film. The overall ‘lesson’ of the film is to privilege the character and the qualities of a person over their faculties, but this is upheld after using an illness as the only premise for endless jokes.

The problem is that even the structure of the film demands a suspension of logic. Songs come and go. Even some of the key characters appear for the first time only after the interval. There are long, extremely silly sequences that test your patience as well. If only the film’s editing was a bit tighter, it could have been a better ‘silly film’.

Ganesh, as the memory-loss patient, delivers an understated performance. Devaraj, as the angry father, actually carries the film on his shoulders. Shanvi’s role has little scope for a full-fledged performance.

Sundaranga Jaana tries, but it is not quite there yet.