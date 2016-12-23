Sapthagiri Express: This express derails

Though comedian Saptagiri makes his debut as a hero in this film, he makes sure he has his side-kick Shakalaka Shankar in most of the scenes assuring the audience that there is enough entertainment in store.

Director Arun Pawar goes by the formula and gives everything that a comedian-turned-hero needs — an intro song, a song in a foreign country, dollops of sentimental scenes and makes sure there is noise in every dialogue. In fact, to show that Saptagiri is just not a comedian but a skilled artiste, he even makes the actor mouth that lengthy ‘Yemantivi Yemantivi’ monologue from Dana Veera Soora Karna, supposedly a parameter to judge talent.

In the story, theatre artiste Saptagiri’s father (Siva Prasad) is a constable who wishes to see his son in a police uniform some day. When the father gathers evidence against corrupt cops in his department and is killed, the son gets his job. The first half of the story is about how Sapatgiri leads a carefree life and romances a new arrival in the colony and post-interval it is about seeking revenge.

Initially, the director succeeds in balancing comedy and melodrama but is left clueless when approaching the climax. Bankruptcy of ideas is sought to be compensated by low brow comedy. Chopping the hands of villains and keeping them in a cooler, sending them to a doc to put it back on a person and Ali telling the patients to identify their hands even while he threading the needle are all bizarre.

Every time we think the director is doing a good job of showing the plight of constables in society, he follows it up with a nonsensical scene to divert from pathos. Though you connect with the death of the father as it is serious and well executed, the revenge part comes across as a farce. The heroine is there just to remind that it is not an all-male movie. The father-son relationship and Saptagiri’s monologue impress but the director fails to keep the audience interested till the end.

Saptagiri Express starts off well but forces the passengers to jump off midway.

Saptagiri Express

Cast: Saptagiri, Roshini

Music: Bulganin

Director: Arun Pawar