Pittagoda: Yawn inducing drama

Pittagoda is about a group of small town wastrels perching themselves on a wall and whiling away their time. The place is Godavarikhani and four youth with no goal in life plan to host a cricket tournament. Soon they are on the job to fund the match. Tippu (Vishwadev), the gang leader, takes the initiative to appraoch the son of a politicianfor permission to conduct the tournament in the ground. Just when everything is set to take off, the match is cancelled abruptly , landing the boys in big trouble.

The director’s intention is to show that these youth, despite being vagabonds, are good hearted and provides them an opportunity towards the climax to expose a fake note scam to show their worth.

The film is excruciatingly slow, the first scene where the kids climb a wall and put up posters is ambitious and interesting, but sadly the interest wanes very soon. The film had everything – genuine locations, fresh and talented cast and reasonably good music and cinematography – but the director fails in the narration. The conflict is tame, so there is no sympathy for the boys when they are jailed or when the hero is thrashed by the antagonist. The plot is clichéd and predictable, dialogues are insipid. The spirited Punarnavi Bhupalam is confined to looking shy and running away from her wedding.

The Telangana dialect is inconsistent as characters switch to Andhra and are suddenly back to Telangana. If the trailers led you to expect a great deal of humour, then you will be disappointed; the trailer is the only funny part in the film. After Uyyala Jampala and Pelli Choopulu, the audience has certainly opened up to encouraging absolutely new auteurs. One expected better from Sunshine Cinemas.

Pittagoda

Cast: Vishwadev, Punarnavi

Music: Pranam Kamalakar

Director: Anudeep