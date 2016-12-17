Nana Nenu Na Boyfriends: Meanders mindlessly

more-in

Our directors assume that the audience will not accept any story if there is no entertainment. Most of the time the entertainment factor serves as cushioning to the plot, and works for the film too. It’s considered that even if 10 minutes of entertainment clicks — despite the failure of the story — the film will be a safe venture.

So Bandi Bhaskar who makes his debut with this film, makes sure there is an antakshari scene, repeats the theft scene from so many movies by Shakalaka Shankar, ends the climax at the railway platform and has Raj Tarun do the cameo as the Pellikoduku. If there is Hebah Patel, the film will definitely have a hangover of Kumari 21 F. In this story both the father and daughter are idiosyncratic characters and the goal of the film is the search for an ideal son-in-law. The girl wants to enjoy her freedom and wanting to select the man of her choice. The father allows her to have fun without restraining her but has his way in the end.

When Padmavati (Hebah) is born, the astrologer tells the father (Rao Ramesh) that their relationship would turn out to be like Prahlad and Hiranyakashipu. Upset with the prediction, he vows to change himself and go in accordance with his daughter’s whims and fancies. The daughter has a strange fetish for number 3 from childhood and dates three men to escape an arranged marriage. The three men are madly in love with her but she just wants to narrow down her choice. The entire story is about how she takes them for a ride. The movie is mindless because the father knows that she’s doing wrong yet lets her do it. The monologue is hilarious and is bereft of logic and is just meant to justify her stupid act. The director succeeds in connecting the sub plots and intersperses it with humour that you have seen before. The film is meant for an audience who get tickled easily. Music is good and cinematography is passe. Tejaswi is lively and Hebah falls into the groove. Parvateesam has an interesting part and the rest Noel and Ashwin are convincing.

Nana Nenu Na Boyfriends

Cast: Rao Ramesh, Hebah Patel

Music: Shekar Chandra

Director: Bandi Bhaskar