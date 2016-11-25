Jayammu Nischayammu Raa :A pleasant watch

more-in

A refreshing movie of an underdog

At the beginning of the film we are shown an undivided Andhra Pradesh where a young man (Sarva Mangalam) from Telangana is posted to a government job in Kakinada and he makes efforts to get a transfer. What makes his job more difficult is his ‘weak personality’. He is low on confidence, can never get confrontational, even if it means he is getting a raw deal, and goes through a great deal of turmoil to approach anyone with a request. To top it all he sports charms and talisman for support. Then he falls in love with his colleague Poorna, who is being wooed by others too. How does he achieve his twin goal?

As you watch the film you forget the content and begin to enjoy the journey of the various characters in a government office. This one reminds you of director Vamsi’s film, not just for its setting in Kakinada but the attitude of people, their inherent humour and how focused they are in the pursuit of their goal.

The director focuses on his male characters and resorts to a certain amount of veiled double entendre that’s typical of the lingo of villagers. While the second half is taken over by Krishna Bhagawan and Posani Krishna Murali to elicit humour, the first half has Praveen doing his bit. Srinivas Reddy meanwhile becomes the thread that runs through the movie ; we wonder if the actor who is known for being a comedian can pull off this serious role. With his subtle and restrained approach shows Srinivas Reddy grabs the opportunity to show what he is capable of. Poorna as Rani holds her ground and this one is a nice break from the horror films she has worked in.

Debutant director Shiva Raj brings out a fine blend of social message and situational humour; this one is sure to grow on you, albeit slowly. A simple story with familiar faces, it slowly but surely keeps you engaged.

Jayammu Nischayammu Raa

Cast: Srinivas Reddy, Poorna

Direction: Shiva Raj Kanumuri

Music: Ravi Chandra

Rating: 3.5/5