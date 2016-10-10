Entertainment

Mumbai, October 10, 2016
Priyanka Chopra’s t-shirt triggers online row

  • PTI
The 6th anniversary issue cover of Condé Nast Traveller featuring actor Priyanka Chopra.
The 6th anniversary issue cover of Condé Nast Traveller featuring actor Priyanka Chopra.
Actor Priyanka Chopra’s latest magazine cover, in which she sports a t-shirt, has not gone down well with some, who took to social media to slam it as “insensitive.”

The 34-year-old Quantico actor’s plain white t-shirt features refugee, immigrant, outsider, traveller arranged one below another but the first three words are struck off with a red line, suggesting that Priyanka is a traveller.

Priyanka shared the cover of Conde Nast Traveller on Twitter, writing, “My new cover. Thank you @CNTIndia.”

But some Twitter users slammed the cover.

One wrote, “Oh, I’m sorry, I wasn’t aware that being a refugee is a matter of choice...What were you thinking?!”

Another said, “@CNTIndia @priyankachopra offensive t-shirt. With 65 million ppl displaced, highest no. since WWII, to pretend as if it’s a choice. #nonPC.”

“@cntindia being a refugee is NOT a choice, it’s a matter of survival. i was already disappointed for her comments abt feminism, now this,” a Twitter user posted.

However, there were others who thought the cover was not offensive or insensitive.

“Priyanka’s shirt means in an ideal world there would be no refugees, immigrants or outsiders. We’d all be travellers, global citizens,” one said.

Another added, “@priyankachopra @CNTIndia such an inspiring Msg on TShirt, I don’t understand why people are offended with it? Call them all travelers.”

