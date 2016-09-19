With her hair neatly tied in a ponytail, Priyanka impressed fashion critics as she arrived at the 68th Emmy Awards in her Jason Wu outfit.

Actor Priyanka Chopra, in her debut appearance at the Emmy Awards, opted for an understated look as she wore a plain one-shouldered all-red chiffon gown.

Priyanka wore no jewellery except a diamond ring and drop diamond earrings. Though she wore light make-up, her vibrant red lipstick gave the perfect highlight to her look.

The 34-year-old Quantico star enjoyed every moment at the red carpet as she happily posed, twirled and spun around, showing off the delicate layers of her gown.

She presented the Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special award to The Night Manager director Susanne Bier at the ceremony with Hollywood star Tom Hiddleston.

Earlier this year, the actress presented at Academy Awards.

The actor is now gearing up for the second season of her American series Quantico, which goes on air on September 25.