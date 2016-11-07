As a LinkedIn Influencer, Priyanka will join a select group of eminent influencers.

Priyanka Chopra has joined professional networking website LinkedIn as a LinkedIn Influencer. Priyanka shared the news on her Twitter account on Monday and posted the link to her profile on the portal. “Excited to be a LinkedIn Influencer...a new platform, a new audience, a new perspective,” she posted. A video interview of Priyanka with an official of LinkedIn India was played at LinkedIn’s Mumbai office on Monday.

“I’ve always had a penchant for business but am only just beginning to give wings to my entrepreneurial ambitions. It’s a whole new experience. So, what better way than to connect with this vibrant community on LinkedIn to share and exchange thoughts and ideas,” Priyanka said.

