Poetry matters

A picture may be worth a thousand words, but artist Sayed Haider Raza , widely acknowledged as a master of modern Indian Art, was equally in love with poetry. That is why his canvases often had inscriptions of verses selected from the Vedas, the Upanishads, works of Kabir, Mirza Ghalib, Mahadevi Varma and Faiz Ahmad Faiz. What better way of remembering the legendary painter than by celebrating contemporary poetry? Raza’s friend and poet Ashok Vajpeyi and the Raza Foundation he is associated with are doing just the same through the Vak: The Raza Biennale of Indian Poetry, a three day event in the Capital. Vak is the Sanskrit for speech.

As part of the festival, the Capital witnessed acelebration of poetry where 40 invited poets read their works – spread across 15 languages in the original language as well as a translation in either English or Hindi.

“S.H. Raza’s second love, after painting, was poetry. His canvasses were inscribed in verses. And that’s one of the reasons why this Biennale was conceived,” says Ashok Vajpeyi.

Among the notable poets participating in the Biennale are K. Satchidanandan (Malayalam), Sharmila Ray (English), Kanji Patel (Gujarati), H.S. Sivaprakash (Kannada), Mangalesh Dabral (Hindi), Pratim Baruah (Assamese), Arundhathi Subramaniam (English), and Subodh Sarkar (Bengali).

Symbolic value

According to English poet Arundhathi Subramaniam, the event was just what poetry lovers wanted. “I am moved by the quality of the poems and the intimacy of the proceedings. There are no panel discussions, just poetry, trusting it to speak for itself.”

Anitha Thampi, who writes in Malayalam, says, this is exceptional in that it is supported by an art foundation founded by an artist and not by the State nor by the corporates. “I think this gathering of the poets — poets from 15 languages of the country has great symbolic value. Because when everything seems to fail, believe me, poetry has the power to proclaim, ‘let there be light. And there will be light’.”

The Biennale also saw the launch of an anthology Vak, which contains contributions from all 45 participating poets. The publication, edited by Vajpeyi and art writer Shruthi Issac, explores diverse social and political concerns of the country’s poets such as freedom of expression, violence, language, love and exile.

With more and more publishers and readers gunning for prose over poetry, the latter is slowly and steadily fading away from popular reading list. Vajpayei says, “The notion that poetry is not doing well applies to some languages only. For instance, poetry does rather well in Malayalam, in Bengali, in Manipuri, in Urdu. However it doesn’t do too well in Hindi and many other languages. Also, opportunities in poetry being heard attentively, responded to intelligently and imaginatively are getting fewer. Institution’s such as academies and universities that ought to have done justice to poetry are failing in their duty. So what we are trying to do through the Biennale is to bring all these languages and their poets together to be heard and to be understood.”

Need to be heard

At the Biennale, poets recited translations from Manipuri, Oriya, Malyalam, Tamil and many other regional languages.

“Poets need to be heard and be seen. People feel the connect when they hear a poet’s voice. Human presence of a poet matters a lot. Poets are not adequately published – we are trying to change that. We are doing a whole lot of other things and this Biennale is the first among them.”

After the poetry Biennale, there will be similar two other events at Asia and global levels. The first one will centre on Indian poetry, a second one in 2019 would feature Asian poetry and a third one in 2021 coinciding with Raza’s birth centenary would be devoted to world poetry.

“It is hoped that the Biennale will bring forth the socio-cultural and political reach of India’s contemporary poetry in its full range and complexity,” sums up Vajpeyi.