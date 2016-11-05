The 52-year-old star has requested the court to grant him the joint custody of his six kids

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt has filed his response to estranged wife Angelina Jolie’s divorce petition, asking to share joint physical and legal custody of their children.

The 52-year-old star has requested the court to grant him the joint custody of his six kids, Maddox, 15, Pax, 12, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and 8-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, while citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce, reported People magazine. Jolie, 41, who is seeking sole custody of their children, first filed for divorce from Pitt on September 19. The former power couple have since reached a temporary custody agreement, which allows Pitt supervised visitation. Pitt’s filing came just days the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services has extended their investigation into the actor for alleged child abuse.