Two for joy

Ganjam, the luxury jewellery brand, is organising its 20th annual musical festival, Flights of Fantasy, with two vocal maestros of classical music. Hindustani expert M Venkatesh Kumar and Carnatic star TM Krishna.

The festival was first organised in 1997. Talking about corporates supporting artistic expression, Krishna said, “I think organisations must be involved in the arts as art is a communion with society.”

“If classical music is brought under the umbrella of a business house, it shows that we are looking at fine arts with respect,” Venkatesh Kumar said. “After all, my father, late Huleppa, was a folk singer and a leather puppeteer. During his days there was hardly anybody who approached him with such promotional endeavours.”

Venkatesh Kumar, who taught music at the Karnataka College of Music, Dharwad, for 33 years, was trained by Puttaraj Gawai. He blends the Gwalior and Kirana Gharana styles. “I can teach various facets of music to students and get into the grammar of Hindustani melody, but tens of thousands will benefit with such concerts.”

While Krishna feels that Bengaluru has today become a serious hub for Carnatic music with organisations spread across the city’s landscape, such events, he says will make the music scene healthier. On what is in store at the concert, Krishna says, “What I sing does not change on whether it is a corporate fest or a sabha concert. I do not decide in advance.”

Venkatesh Kumar on the other selects what he is going to sing based on the place he performs. “My sabha concerts are based on Shastriya raags, while places of worship brings in bhakthi sangeeta as dasavani and padas. I will take up people’s requests at the concert,” says Venkatesh Kumar who feels that the requests for ‘Ondu Bari Smarane Saalade’ or ‘Thoredu jeevisabahude’ are overdone as recorded versions are available.

“My selection of raags and bandish depends on the crowd and mood prevalent at the concert.”

Passes are available at Ganjam Flagship store on Vittal Mallya Road, from 11 am to 7 pm. The concerts will be at Chowdiah Memorial Hall on November 18 and 19 at 6.30 pm.