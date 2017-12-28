Timothy Marthand on SOTA Resonance 2018 Music Festival

When Timothy Marthand returned to Hyderabad after making a mark in the US, Asia and Europe as a concert pianist, he wanted his musical accomplishments and profundity of western classical genre to resonate in his home town too. After working closely and performing with acclaimed musicians in the world, Timothy is set to launch the SOTA Resonance 2018 Music Festival in Hyderabad, the first of many concerts and musical events that Timothy takes pride in organising, before the official launch of his academy.

He shares his beliefs and hope in making the city of Nawabs musically vibrant. Excerpts:

Are you convinced Hyderabad is ready for pure western classical music concerts by international artistes?

The need for music, art and especially culture is becoming more and more articulate in Hyderabad. Over the years there has been spike in the number of people asking for serious music classes and we have more students than we can handle which is why we are opening brand new and world class academy. Indians from other cities are working and living in Hyderabad and looking for things to do outside of work, especially things with depth and purpose. Too often one finds that the only real entertainment in Hyderabad is movies and food. Our confidence is driven by the numerous conversations we have with Hyderabadis, who believe that there is much more to life and Hyderabad has an original artistic drive that needs to be revived.

Why is it so important for you to give the city an exposure to western classical music?

It is important to me because I was one of the kids 25 years ago who struggled not with the piano, or practice or artistry, I struggled to find the right information and guidance that are critical starting points for music learning. Exposure is a dynamic word. The right exposure almost guarantees the desired result. Exposure to concerts will inspire the community to excel, exposure to great artists will set benchmarks, exposure to solid learning and education will put people on a tangible and confident path and deliver practical results. For me this is important because the right type of learning shapes individuals at the core, this results in a different and mature community, to have a balanced perspective in life and to choose things that are close to the heart and not things that are primarily materialistic.

Will the SOTA concert will be a precursor to more concerts in Hyderabad?

Yes, we are planning the SOTA music festival with a wider vision. One-off events are amazing but also exit without any active and continuous responsibility. At SOTA our aim is to bring together the community and constantly provide them a place to go for concerts, events and a world class education. We have already put things in place for 2018 so that listeners will have a place to go, learners will thrive and musical community will grow.

How is the Academy shaping up?

The Academy has found a new home on Road 45, Jubilee Hills. The SOTA Academy has been created to encourage and provide world class education in Hyderabad. Music lovers will not have to travel the ends of the world to find this quality of teaching. We are setting up a dedicated department for string instruments and we will be creating woodwind, brass and percussion departments in future. Our emphasis is on learning and mastery — not the standard certificates that have been a norm in India. We are setting up a powerful teachers programme where for example, one can choose to learn from a virtuoso musician from Juilliard or another prestigious conservatory and also have the opportunity to teach in Hyderabad and make a career.

The ecosystem for music has to change in Hyderabad. More than ever before we have new and courageous learners in Hyderabad who are fully aware that there is way more substance to life and that substance happens when they choose to balance work and integrate their innate passions into daily life.

What challenges do you expect to face?

The main challenge I have had is what I think I should expect, and that is ‘predisposed mindsets’ and this is particularly relevant for parents. I have had the privilege of working with parents who are predisposed to the enriching powers of classical music and the honest development of their children. However, we have still a long way to go. There is so much power and beauty in encouragement and now with the academy and the faculty we are slowly creating a place where parents can find great reliable education for their children. So many Mozarts and Beethovens are still to be found in our society. Our work has just begun.

Won’t devoting time to the academy mean less time for your performances?

My role has always been clear, I am a musician and I will continue to perform. The doesn’t mean that I can’t teach. I would like to teach as many students as I can and importantly, help create a new generation of passionate and competent teachers in Hyderabad.

The SOTA musicians

Molly Carr (viola): An avid soloist, recitalist and chamber musician, Molly Carr has appeared across the US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Israel, and Southeast Asia in collaboration with renowned artistes. She is currently a touring artist with the Marlboro Music Festival and a member of the Solera Quartet.

Oded Hadar (cello): Recipient of the Audience Choice Prize in the prestigious Aviv Cello Competition, Israeli cellist Oded Hadar has performed worldwide both as soloist and as chamber musician. In 2008, he received a special distinction award from Maestro Zubin Mehta, resulting in a solo appearance with the Buchmann Mehta Symphony Orchestra. Oded Hadar is also pursuing his Masters in Psychology from Columbia University.

Alessandro Deljavan (piano): Born of an Italian mother and Persian father, Alessandro Deljavan began learning to play the piano before the age of two and gave his first performances at age three. He has since performed in Austria, Belgium, China, Columbia, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Poland, Russia, Slovakia, Switzerland and the United States. In 2010, Alessandro became the youngest professor of piano in Italy.

Daniela Cammarano (violin): Daniela Cammarano began learning to play the violin at the age of four and has appeared in Argentina, France, Germany, Holland, Italy, Japan, Portugal, Romania, Sweden, Switzerland and the United States performing as soloist, chamber musician and with orchestras. Daniela currently is on the violin faculty at the Conservatory of Music Antonio Scontrino in Trapani, Italy.

Martin Helmchen (piano): Normally winning the Concours Clara Haskill would have catapulted 19-year-old Martin Helmchen into the star rotation of the classic world. But the concert agents and record companies preferred to slow things down. This is how Martin Helmchen's career developed gradually, but steadily. A profound musical interpretation and linear subtlety are more important to him.

Tony Rymer (cello): Cellist Tony Rymer has performed with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, Boston Pops, Cleveland Orchestra, Detroit Symphony and Pittsburgh Symphony, among others. Today, Tony is an avid chamber musician and has collaborated in concert with artistes such as violinists Ani Kavafian, Miriam Fried, Itzhak Perlman, oboist Peggy Pearson, violists Kim Kashkashian, Barbara Westphal, and cellist Paul Katz.

Kobi Malkin (violin): Israeli violinist Kobi Malkin, is making his mark as both as an exciting soloist and a perceptive chamber musician. As a soloist, Kobi has appeared with the Ashdod Chamber Orchestra, the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra, the Jerusalem Academy of Music, Haifa Symphony Orchestra , New England Conservatory Philharmonia, the Ruse Philharmonic Orchestra and the Young Israeli Philharmonic Orchestra.

SOTA Resonance 2018 Music Festival will be held at The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace, on January 2, 3, 4 and 6