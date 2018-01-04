Honours evenly shared

The admirable quality of Ranjani-Gayathri’s concert for The Music Academy was that they had selected the familiar ragas but rare compositions of popular vaggeyakaras. And they presented the pieces with conviction and poise.

Their voice is their strength — one husky but sweet and another sharp but tangy. Immediately after the opening ‘Yochana’ in Darbar (Tyagaraja), with a few swara sallies, Ranjani took up the Kalyani raga expansion. It was not really an extensive exercise but definitely an impressive one bringing out the best of Kalyani. Papanasam Sivan’s ‘Kanindharul purindhal’ carried a fairly lengthy niraval on the anupallavi with swara exchanges.

Concerted efforts could be realised in their approach and rendition of two ragas of the evening. Madhyamavati was sung by Gayathri in detail. The bhava-rich lengthy phrases in the first section led to the second that featured brilliantly blended brigas and akaras. Madhyamavati glowed with beauty as well as piety.

Brisk exchanges

‘Adiki sukhamu’ of Tyagaraja was a suitable selection to match the prelude. ‘Neeke Dayaputti,’ the phrase from the charanam of the kriti went for niraval and swaraprasthara. The finale was drawn with panchamam as the central note. The exchange between the sisters were brisk and bright.

During this Season, most of the artistes, realising the importance of RTP, took their time to deal with it; there was no rush.

Ranjani and Gayathri picked up Vasanthabhairavi. The starting and madhyamakala sancharas could be seen in Ranjani’s deliberation leaving the upper and concluding part to her sister. Gayathri with her brilliant creative urge and vocal prowess explored the raga in tara sthayi region. After passing through several breathtaking passages, she brought it back to the middle and mandra stages, before moving on to a crisp tanam. The pallavi inspired by the bard’s ‘Needaya rada kalayanarama inakulathilaka vegame’ was set in Tisra Ata. After the niraval and trikalam in the swara sequence, Gayathri came up with grahabedam in swaras from Nagasvaravali to Hamsadhwani.

H.N. Bhaskar, whose rapport with the sisters is well-known, expressed himself in every section with competence and enthusiasm drawing appreciation from the siblings and the audience. Delhi S. Sairam and Chandrasekhara Sharma on mridangam and ghatam showed their strength in the laya part and also embellished the concert with an exciting tani avartanam.

While Dikshitar’s ‘Kshitija ramanam’ in Devagandhari was a leisurely filler, Patnam Subramania Iyer’s ‘Ithi nyayama’ in Malavi was a rapid-fire presentation. The penultimate piece was a Tamil viruttam in Ragamalika touching on ‘Eppadi padinaro’ in Bhimplas and an abhang in Brindavani, which brought the curtains down.

Gayathri made clear announcements about each item that they presented; it would be nice if others too followed this.