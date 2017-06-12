The man behind evergreen songs

The name Rajan-Nagendra needs no introduction to those who who have been fed on Kannada cinema of the ‘70s. The evergreen songs – ‘Akaashave Beelali Mele’ (from Nyaayave Devaru), ‘Aaseya Baava Oavina Jeeva’ from Eradu Kanasu or ‘Kanasalu neene, Manasalu neene’ (from Bayalu Daari) – to name a few, are still popular in their original or remixed versions.

The brothers went on to win many awards for their music. When Nagendra died in 2000, Rajan took a back seat from the film industry and composing. Now, he is back with a CD Dasa Gitamrutha, which was launched recently in the city. The musician talks about the CD, which was launched by his music school — Rajan-Nagendra Music Trust, started by his son Ananth.

Excerpts

What prompted you to make this audio CD?

The word ‘Daasa’ is taken from the word ‘Daasa Sahitya’ and ‘Geeta’ from the ‘Bhagavad Geete’. When I read the works of Purandaradasa, I noticed they talk about leading a purposeful life. I discovered a huge treasure in these writings. The words are so precious that I thought of bringing them together and chose lyrics,which had spiritual depth in them and brought out the CD. It is a small gift from me to music lovers.

From a composer to a music school... Tell us about your journey.

We have wonderful singers in Karnakata, but, there are some who don’t understand the finer nuances of the tunes. So we kind of fine tune them. We also teach them how to sing the various chords. We train them in voice culture and launch them through our CDs. Even Dasa Gitamrutha has all new comers — housewives, doctors and software engineers. The trust was formed with the objective to conduct voice culturing workshops for aspiring singers. We conduct national-level workshops and seminars on film music, classical music and also provide music lessons to the poor. We encourage people who are serious about music. Once they are trained they can choose their genres — devotional, film music or light music and we launch them.

Do you see any changes in the Kannada film industry today?

The songs in the past paid more attention to the lyrics, the acting and the tunes. Today it is more about rhythm and dance. We had people who excelled in music or lyrics and singing. Each was a bank of knowledge. Now the times have changed. The singer is also a composer and an actor and a lyricist. Personally, I feel people are not drawn to watch films as enthusiastically as they did in the past. Some makers know that many things are lacking in their work. But one should not give up. Good music is not dead. There are people who appreciate good work. Even when we were launching our CD, the naysayers said ‘no one will be interested’. We, however, had a full hall even though it was raining.

How was it working with Kishore Kumar?

Those days, Kishore was the only one who had that talent and voice to sing any kind of note or tune. I visited Mumbai many times and made him learn Kannada. He was good. All he did was ask for an extra ₹2000 for learning a new language and singing in it.

What do you feel about the songs today?

There is old music and new music. The two will always co-exist. The old will be forgotten and the new will live in the now. There will always be evergreen songs that will live on for years and will be listened to by people from many generations.

Is using technology in composing a boon?

Yes, it is. Even we use it. In the past we worked with a huge orchestra to compose and create music. We started in the morning and a song would be recorded in a day. Now it is done in parts. You can record the violinist’s part and then the vocals and so on. Those days it was a collaborative effort. And everyone knew a lot about music. Today, it is just come, do your part, and leave.

Nadeem-Shravan used your tune from ‘Kanasalu neene’ for ‘Aisi deewanagi, dekhi nahin kahin...’ How do you feel about your tunes being copied? What are your thoughts on remixes?

I feel happy they chose a good tune. I don’t feel bad when I come across these things. About remixes, they know our work has value, so they take them and present it to those who want to enjoy our songs in a different way. Let them do whatever they want as long as they enjoy our work and not make it sound vulgar.

***