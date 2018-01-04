Duet different

They are known as Hyderabad Brothers, but on stage, only one of them, D. Seshachari would perform, while D. Raghavachari is usually a silent observer. This time, it was different with Raghavachari being the prime performer, when they sang Kalyani.

Raghavachari has a supple voice and his approach is traditional and aesthetic. He presented a Kalyani with several ornamental phrases. The usually aggressive Seshachari then took over but did not seem to be his usual self. He later announced that he was not well, a reason why Raghavachari took the initiative in the main raga.

Vigorous Kedaragowla

The duo began with the Begada varnam ‘Inta chala’ and ‘Chinna nadena’ (Tyagaraja) in Kalanidhi. Seshachari’s vigorous Kedaragowla phrases sans emotion paved the way for Dikshitar’s ‘Abhayamibikayam’ followed by a tepid swarakalpana. Then came Dhanyasi, again by Seshachari. Syama Sastri’s ‘Meenalochana brova’ was rendered again with least feeling. The niraval and swaras on ‘Gana vinodini’ went the same way. After a quick ‘Nee bhakti bhagyasudha’ (Tyagaraja) in Jayamanohari, the main, Kalyani, was initiated by Seshachari for a brief period and then taken over by Raghavachari, expanding it in an appealing manner. During the finale, Seshachari was back with some unimpressive briga-laden passages. The composition chosen was ‘Sundari nee divya roopa’ of Tyagaraja. Seshachari dominated the niraval and swara sections despite his fragile vocal condition.

However, he built up a rapport with the percussion artistes Neyveli Narayanan (mridangam) and K.V. Gopalakrishnan (ganjira). Both came up with swaras focusing on ‘d n s’ in different styles and meters. A robust tani avarthanam drew a loud applause from the audience and of course, appreciation from Seshachari. BU Ganesh Prasad on the violin toed the line of the siblings without much ado. The tail-end piece was ‘Naarimani kairadrira’ in Khamas (D Subbarayar) javali in a rather theatrical manner by Seshachari.