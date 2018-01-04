Reign of music

The soothing silver of the moonlight, the majestic backdrop of a palace, and the soulful strains of classical music...a more idyllic setting can hardly be found in the capital city. A concert in progress at the Kuthiramalika as part of the Swati Sangeethotsavam | Photo Credit: S.GOPAKUMAR

As dusk gradually envelopes the sprawling grounds of Kuthiramalika Palace in Thiruvananthapuram, the majestic contours of the Palace get highlighted in the golden glow of traditional lamps. Strains of pristine classical music fill the air. Under starry skies, sometimes illuminated by a full moon, hundreds of music buffs listen in rapt attention to music stalwarts from all over India. For 10 days, the gracious venue becomes a stage for paying homage to the genius of Swathi Thirunal. In fact, it was here in this Palace, built by Swathi himself, that the composer King is believed to have composed many of his famous kritis and spent his last days as the ruler of erstwhile Travancore.

The annual festival, a rare one of its kind in India, is being organised by Aswathi Thirunal Rama Varma, a descendant of Swathi Thirunal. A musician par excellence, he is also a scholar, writer and teacher of music.

The Swathi Music festival, popularly known as the Kuthiramalika Festival, that he organises annually, is a stellar example of his sincerity of purpose. The festival is a tribute to the compositions of Maharaja Swathi Thirunal.

The unique ambience of the venue and the quality of the music that is created there have earned this festival a notable place on the international map. The concerts are open to the public and have music lovers attending from all parts of the globe. Besides highlighting rare Swathi compositions, the festival also aims at bringing genuine talent to the fore.

Rama Varma talks about organising the festival, which is his labour of love.

How did the idea of the music festival originate?

The idea originated with some officials during the mid-1990s. Dedicated to the memory of Maharaja Swathi Thirunal, the Government of Kerala used to conduct the festival at Kuthiramalika until 1999. After that they decided to hold it in different places in Kerala and discontinued the festival at Kuthiramalika. It was then that I took up the task of organising it independently under the aegis of the H.H. Sir Rama Varma Maharaja of Travancore Trust.

Many people who attend the concerts don't seem to know that the building is open to the public during the day and is a beautiful museum that is worth visiting.

Many people are not aware that Maharaja hardly got to enjoy the palace, as he passed away in 1846, not long after its completion. It lay silent for more than 150 years and it is so wonderful that the place gets gloriously filled with music now, which I feel, would surely have been what he would have wanted.

Can you talk about its journey over the years?

It is still a “work in progress” as far as I am concerned. Changes have been taking place over the past two decades. Earlier, the crowds would come only for very big names like the [late] Dr. Balamuralikrishna.

Since I have gradually been establishing my credentials as an organiser, these days we get a good audience even if the artiste has never performed in Kerala before.

During the initial years, some friends of mine and I would go to hotels, shops and restaurants with the posters of the festival for publicity. These days, electronic media helps a lot too. YouTube has been a great platform and many people from far and near get a sample of both the wonderful music that is made here as well as the amazing ambience, which motivates them to make the effort to attend the concerts. Most people who attend the festival once, come again, year after year and it gradually adds up.

Can you reminisce about some of the most memorable concerts?

We have had so many memorable concerts over the years that it would be unfair to single one out. All the same, I can never forget a concert by Pandit Ajoy Chakraborty on a stormy day, when it rained and rained so heavily that hardly around 20 people came. But he sang marvellously for around three and a half hours and left us drenched more in the music than in the rain!

How do you choose the artistes?

The main criteria would be that they are good (obviously) and professional in their dealings. It is also important that they are prepared to take the effort to learn, practise and present lesser-heard compositions of Maharaja. Other contributing elements would be that they sing these songs regularly during their concerts at other places too and that they have no objection to having their music recorded or shared online.

On the Kuthiramalika stage, there is no space for seniority in age or for star value and popularity — all that matters is talent, prowess and purity in music, in addition to the earlier-mentioned criteria.

Thus the petite teenager Aditi Prahlad is on the same platform as the nonagenarian Parassala Ponnammal or Thamarakkad Govindan Namboothiri, along with Sanjay Subrahmanyam. I also try to mix and match accompanying artistes in a way that makes sure there is rapport between them on the stage. And as far as possible, I try to bring in variety in style, system and presentation, so that no one concert sounds the same as the other.

I also strongly believe that it is the organisers who should request the artiste to do the honour of singing for them, rather than the other way around, which sadly seems to be the way it works these days.

Do the artistes themselves choose the Swathi compositions that they present?

Mostly yes. I network among all the artistes for several months to try and ensure that not many pieces get repeated. During the past few years, around 60 different compositions have been presented over the 10 days of the festival.

What are your thoughts about Swathi Thirunal Maharaja?

Maharaja's mind was one of a kind. He made his mark in all areas of Carnatic music, like Jathi Swarams, Thaana Varnams, Pada Varnams, Keerthanams, Ragamalikas, Padams, Javalis, Bhajans and Thillanas; and in languages as diverse as Sanskrit, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Malayalam and Manipravalam.

Though he physically lived in South India, he became accomplished as a Hindustani musician and composer too. I myself share his equal love for both systems, but this doesn't seem to spread to many listeners, who come only for the Carnatic concerts and another set of listeners who attend only the Hindustani concerts, which is quite sad.

You are the organiser of the festival held in the Maharaja's name, his direct descendant, and a musician yourself. What are your feelings as you sing on this very special stage?

On one hand, I feel awkward to sing at a festival that I organise myself. On the other hand, there are people who live in Thiruvananthapuram and people who travel to Kerala every year, just to attend my concert, which is a humbling experience.

As for the lineage, I honestly don’t dwell on that much. I see myself more as a person who is passionately involved with Maharaja’s compositions than as just his descendant.

What each individual makes of his or her own life is much more relevant, pertinent and vital than any family Parampara or Guru Parampara, is what I believe.

ARCHITECTURAL GEM

The original name of the palace is Puthen Malika (New Mansion), built by Maharaja Swathi Thirunal in the 1840s. The popular name Kuthiramalika,( Mansion of Horses) is derived from the figures of 122 horses that are carved into the wooden brackets that support the roof of the two- storied building. A fine example of Kerala architecture, the complex has inner courtyards, pillars of stone and wood, shiny black oxide floors, exquisite carvings on the ceiling and jaalis that allow viewing from inside, but not vice-versa. On the top floor is a gem of a chamber used by Swathi Thirunal for writing his compositions and perhaps to meditate privately. For, from this room is a beautiful view of the temple gopuram.