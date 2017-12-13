Sunburn EDM festival is back in Thiruvananthapuram

Get your dancing shoes ready folks! Sunburn is coming to Thiruvananthapuram. The Electronic Dance Music festival (EDM) is returning with its Sunburn Reload DJ night on December 16 at Vivanta by Taj, Green Cove, Kovalam. It was in 2013 that Sunburn last set the stage ablaze in the capital city.

“A Sunburn event is not just another dance night. The world’s best DJs have been coming to India since the first Sunburn festival was held in Goa in 2008. For the last two years, the festival took place in Pune. But large festivals cannot be held every now and then. So there are smaller events tailor-made for occasions like college festivals and new year parties,”says Jithin Susheelan, a coordinator at Cherryz Events, who is managing the DJ night.

Such events bring the beats of Sunburn to other Indian cities as well. For instance, in 2015 the renowned DJ team Hard Candies rocked the house at Impulse college festival of Muslim Association College of Engineering, Venjaramoodu.

Dance music lovers of the city are thrilled, especially regular Sunburn participants such as Jithin Lal. A filmmaker and entrepreneur, he will be doing the after-movie for the event. He says, “Events like this, although nowhere near as big as the ones in Goa and Pune, are good for the city as they bring music lovers from near and far. I am curious to see what kind of a crowd will be present here.”

Saturday special

On Saturday the line-up will be led by DJ Candice Redding, who hosted the 2013 event as well. A French-Canadian born in South Africa, she is into genre’s such as electro house, progressive, deep techno house and techno. DJ Slava Kol, in his trademark LED and LASER costume, from Beijing is the other star of the night. Other DJs who are set to turn on the heat at Kovalam include Elektromatiz and Solrak.

The event starts at 5 pm and will go on till 11 at night. Contact 9447795594/9995993933.