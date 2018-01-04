High on energy

It was a sumptuous fare of raga edifices, profound compositions and energetic swaras . From the start with ‘Vanajakshi’ varnam in Mandari (a great relief from oft repeated varnams) by Mysore Vasudevachar to the Khamas Tillana by Lalgudi Jayaraman, Sudha sustained the tempo with her incredible energy level.

‘Devathi Deva Sadasiva,’ Tyagaraja composition in Sindhuramakriya came next with electrifying swaras. A well-mounted Sriranjani raga alapana ushered in Dikshitar’s ‘Sri Ramachandro rakshatumam.’ The raga effect was further strengthened with niraval on ‘Seetha kalyana mahotsa vaibhava’ and a chain of swaras.

Elegant raga structure

Before Sudha started detailing Rishabapriya, she added ‘Parakelanannu’ in Kedaragowla by Syama Sastri at a brisk pace. Many musicians go for Rishabhapriya, the prati madhyama counterpart of Charukesi (which in fact was more impressive) to demonstrate their proficiency. Sudha in her inimitable style presented an elegant structure of the raga with elaborate karvais and brigas .

The kriti ‘Gananaya desika’ by Koteeswara Iyer was sung with care. Niraval and swara came on the signature line ‘Saptaswara sangeetha kavi kunjara dasan’. Sudha played around panchamam as the key swara before reaching the finale.

From the two to three ragas RTP, it has gone to four. Sudha chose Suddha Dhanyasi, Karnaranjani, Subhapantuvarali and Behag. While one wondered about the significance of this blend, she threw an enjoyable surprise after the Ragamalika tanam. The pallavi went as ‘Narayana Om namo Narayana Sri Satyanarayana Anudinamunu karumayya.’ Now, one could understand the significance of the imaginative mix. It was set in Misrajathi Jampa.

Competent accompanists

Complex and creative, Sudha came out unscathed with even some grahabedam towards the end. Each part of that raga was linked to the swara sequences in ascending and descending orders. ‘Baro Krishnayya’ and Khamas tillana were the final songs.

Violinist Charumathi Raghuraman gave competent responses to the challenges she faced at every stage. Apart from offering a close semblance to the vocalist’s version of ragas and swaras, she also added a creative touch to them.

Patri Sathish Kumar (mridangam), who seemed to enjoy the recital, along with R. Raman (morsing) offered lively responses. The duo’s thani in the middle of the concert was enjoyable.