The Sacred Pushkar celebrates myriad shades of meditative music

The district of Ajmer, in the midst of the Aravalli hills has long been considered a sacred area. According to legend, the Creator Brahma himself created a lake there, named Pushkar, (after the lotus flower). Brahma performed a “yagna” there, beside the lake, and the spot has been considered holy since then. The rulers of several states in Rajasthan and elsewhere built beautiful temples, and Pushkar is called “Tirth Raj” or chief amongst the pilgrimages. Guru Nanak, the founder of the Sikh faith also visited Pushkar, as he did all the prevalent Hindu pilgrimages, and after him Guru Govind Singh too visited Pushkar and there is a ghat named after him, Govind ghat, where he is said to have bathed.

The region is sacred to the Muslims too — 13 km from Pushkar is Ajmer Sharif, the home of the Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti who it is believed, was told by the Prophet himself to make Ajmer his home. He lived there till he died in 1236, and Emperor Humayun built a shrine over his tomb.

Teamwork Arts is holding its 3rd Annual festival dedicated to the sacred theme — The Sacred Pushkar in Pushkar. The festival celebrates all aspects of the theme — physical wellness, meditation, music linked to spiritualism, food considered “satvik” (pure). The music on offer is sacred music, not confined to any one musical tradition. It includes Sufi, gospel, acapella, folk as well as North Indian and Carnatic classical music.

Inspired by medieval music

The proceedings shall commence from 7 a.m. on the Jaipur ghat with the Sacred Fire Songs by Kim Cunio and Heather Lee from Australia. These popular tracks, brought out in a CD of the same name, are inspired by the medieval music of the mystic Hildegard von Bingen. After a yoga session on the ghats, the Tibetan monk. Geshema Tenzin Lhadron will speak on non-violence and compassion as per the Tibetan ethos. Activities include exploring the small town, with its quaint cobbled lanes, old havelis, intermingled with temples dedicated to different deities.

The first day’s music in the evening starts with Hindu bhajans sung by Arushi Asgonkar. Next, is the folk tradition celebrating the sacred concept, by Bhanwari Devi and the celebrated percussionist Nathoo Lal Solanki. The great ghatam player, Padma Bhushan and Grammy awardee Vikku Vinayakram, along with his celebrated son Selva Ganesh, and grandson, Swaminathan will showcase three generations of percussion. The evening will end with popular Bollywood singer Kavita Seth rendering Sufi compositions by Sant Kabir and Rumi among others.

Next day starts with a demonstration by Singhini Consort of Nepal. Headed by Franck Bernède, the founder and director, the Singhini Research Center is a Nepalese organisation dedicated to the preservation and promotion of the music and dance of the Himalayas. This will be followed by “meditation in movement” by Zoltan Cser of Bulgaria with the proceedings concluding with flute by Atul Shankar.

The festival’s musical finale starts with Rashmi Agarwal’s devotional compositions, followed by music in the Indian Baul tradition by Simon Thacker’s Swara Kanti. Next is a performance of polyphonic singing and shaman drums by Laboratorium Pieśni, a group of female singers from Tri-City (Poland). They are also proficient in acapella singing as well as with shaman drums. There will be a qawwali concert by Bikaner born Mukhtiyar Ali who has performed in several countries.

The festival promises to be a unique amalgamation of different sacred musical traditions.