Raw and fresh

Having jammed through school and college, in 2012, the five boys from Manipur — Rishikesh Thangjam, Kamlesh Khundrakpam, Nongpok Arambam, Kumarjit Huirem and Sumit Lukram — decided to form a band, The Koi (‘beard’ in Manipuri). “We liked the exchange of ideas and the sound that was evolving, so we recorded a few songs and uploaded them on Sound Cloud,” says Thangjam, describing their early days. The band’s name is also indicative of their sound: instinctive and raw. “Our music is experimental, with a blend of electronics, western classical guitar, and folk elements,” he shares.

Their first concert, The Koi - The Journey So Far, in Imphal in 2014, was applauded as a fresh sound, with an original blend of native and western influences. In 2015, they released their first album, Episode 1, which won favourable reviews. Presently based in Bengaluru, where he runs a studio, Thangjam meets up with the band every few months, and they are now adding the finishing touches to a new EP. “This will be more pop and rock oriented, and we hope to release it by winter,” he says.

