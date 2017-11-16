The question of inclusivity

It is a matter of great pride that Chennai joins Varanasi and Jaipur to be designated as a UNESCO Creative City under the Creative Cities Network. Chennai has been given this recognition for it’s musical heritage.

Geetam Vadyam Tatha Nrityam Trayam Sangeet Muchyate — in other words, it is impossible to look at music in isolation. Chennai, especially, is known for its large artistic community that comprises artistes from different disciplines, including music, dance, theatre, folk arts, visual arts, etc. It also boasts one of the largest and oldest music and dance festivals that has been held annually, uninterrupted, for close to 90 years. It is interesting to take stock of this inheritance especially at this point. It is also important to gather ourselves and draw strength from this legacy to enable us to move forward to build a society that is compassionate, inclusive and more resilient.

Essential levers

The main objective that has been cited by the Creative Cities Network for this initiative is: “To make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable; it identifies culture and creativity as the essential levers for action in this context.”

This is an amazing vision that recognises art and culture as tools that transform society. This initiative also links different cultures across the globe, enabling a sharing of models and processes across borders. It is valuable that when one is recognised with an honour that one expands to meet it and examines oneself constantly against it, to remain worthy of it. Chennai today has the potential to live up to the objectives of the Creative Cities Network on which this recognition is anchored.

It is also extremely heartening to know that the Government took the initiative to send this proposal to the UNESCO, for it is only when the Government is invested with this vision and works along side the private sector and across different sections in society, will the current scenario in Chennai find greater strength.

This recognition raises one fundamental question — have we truly understood the value of art and does the common man in Chennai feel included in this process?

Personally, the way forward would be:

To elevate the annual music and dance festival to meet international standards, a healthy vision formulated by the Government and representatives from the private sector, which will support the existing initiative and bring greater stability to the art, the artiste and the system at large.

This will involve proper and well-planned infrastructure development, greater inclusivity across different art forms and sections of society and quality assurance in the scheduling of events, proper linkage of tourism, hospitality and other allied sectors.

Moulding the young

Next, to link art education in a well-researched and a meaningful manner that is inclusive in its impact. Social welfare states such as the Scandinavian countries, invest a lot of time and effort in looking for valuable ways to positively impact and mould the young. This brings about the transformation of an entire generation. Here, in Chennai, if the medical community and the artistic community join hands with the Government and come together to create modules that impact the physical, emotional and psychological growth of children and the mental and physical health of the senior citizens, it would lead to great results.

However, to me, Chennai would have fully earned this honour the day the classical arts will be on a par with cinema in popularity and the common man will look forward to a kutcheri with as much gusto as a new film release, when there are greater numbers involved in discussions around the classical arts and lastly, a young artiste is able to say with quiet assurance, ‘I sing’ or ‘I dance’ or ‘I am a theatre artiste’… and not be asked that inevitable question — “So, what else do you do?”