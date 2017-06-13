Notes of hope

Karl Kutchmayer is one of those gifted artistes known for being both a piano performer as well as an instructor. He has travelled widely across the globe to deliver lectures in various conservatories and his London lecture recital series named ‘Conversational Concerts’ gained worldwide recognition. His broadcasts in BBC Radio 3, All India Radio are quite famous and he performs regularly at the chamber.

He enjoys performing and teaching quite equally and finds them both challenging in their own perspectives. Karl recently conducted a master class in Hyderabad for young pianists and also performed with Andrew Sherwood at a concert in Vidyaranya School recently.

Though he finds playing keyboard occasionally enjoyable, Karl is an avid player of piano and often advices his students to take up the instrument only if they are really passionate about western classical music.

Karl has been finding India to be a great land of opportunity for western music and the intake of the music form has exponentially increased over the years. He also finds Indian classical music to be quite intriguing and has special admiration for tabla legend Zakir Hussain. His research area of interest includes history of piano recital programming, the creative transcription and finds the works of Liszst, Alkan and Busoni to be of great study. This extremely talented individual has been travelling widely in India over the past five years from his residence which is situated in Mumbai. His valuable piece of advice to every piano student is to work hard, find the right teacher and listen to lots of quality classical music.

Andrew Sherwood is a brilliant violinist from Kenya who earned a scholarship to Royal College of Music after the learning tenure in the instrument for three years under Antonio Brosa. His natural instinct for the instrument has taken him to bigger horizons with people like Howard Skempton also composing exclusive work for him to perform.

He is a professor for violin in Trinity College of Music and appeared as a judge for many music competitions in the West. Andrew has performed par excellence both as a violinist and a conductor in many parts of the World with warm accolades. His work as a conductor with Brighton Youth Orchestra Trust and European Youth Summer Music deserves a great mention. He also has the credit of training many students as professional violinists now.

Andrew has also played for Scottish and London orchestras and led the Mercury Ensemble for Ballet Rambert which is quite prestigious in music forums. His breathtaking solo performances commenced worldwide mainly around Wigmore Hall, East Europe, USA and of course his home continent- Africa. He is one such flawless performer who seldom attracts criticism and always provides an additional energy to the stage with his playing.