On a melodic high

Serenity was the hallmark of Pantula Rama’s two-hour concert held in Thrissur. Endowed with a sweet voice, her USP appeared to be a bent towards enriching melody in each composition.

Save for a bhajan in Hindi and a javali in Telugu, the entire repertoire was composed of Sanskrit compositions of Swati Thirunal. Varnam and thillana were conspicuous by their absence.

The vocalist began with Karunakara Madhava in Begada and Roopakam. The number brought to the limelight her keen sense of sruti as well as clarity of diction, which was notable throughout. Paramapurusha in Vasantha followed in a fast tempo, which helped to create a different mood.

The Mohanakalyani composition Seve sreekantham varadam opened with a neat alapana. Streamlined flow of sancharas, which explored the nuances of the raga, were praiseworthy. The niraval swaras were equally bewitching for their elegance and combinations. Bhogeedrasayanam, the Kuntalavarali composition, encompasses the ardent devotion of the composer to Padmanabha, as he narrates the exploits of Vishnu in an elaborate manner.

Aural treat

Rama essayed the raga with all its attendant subtleties. Although the number used to appear in the post-main section of a conventional concert, she chose to treat the composition in such a manner realising the significance of this particular festival.

The main raga Bhairavi was rendered with an extended alapana. Covering the three sthayis, innumerable traits were highlighted with brilliant movements, which were smooth and effortless. The composition was Janani maamava in Misra chapu. Sarabindu samakanthe was taken for niraval. The swaras demonstrated inimitable charm as well as variety.

A Ajithkumar’s violin was specially noted for the judicious reproduction of the vocalist’s rendition as also for the excellent support throughout.

On the percussion side, K Jayakrishnan on the mridangam and Manjoor Unnikrishnan on the ghatam contributed substantially for the success of the concert. Tani was crisp and devoid of fireworks and therefore more pleasing to the ears.

Swati bhajan in Misra Pahadi, Aaj aaye saam created a totally different ambience thanks to the soulful rendition.

Rama’s voice was instrumental for the attractive recital of this number that was extremely rich in melodic content.

Saindhavi is a Nishadanthya raga and janya of Kharaharapriya. One of the three compositions of Swati in this raga, Itu sahasamulu is in Telugu and a javali in Adi. Though rarely heard, it was well received. She wound up with Bhujaga sayi no nama, the mangalam in Yadukulakamboji and Roopakam excerpted from ‘Ajaamilopakhyanam’. The concert was held as part of All India Radio’s ‘Sree Swati Thirunal Sangeethotsavam 2017,’ organised in association with Sree Thyagabrahma Sangeetha Sabha.