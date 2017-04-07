N Subbalakshmi: Mellifluous vocal culture

more-in

At a concert organised by Saptaswara Samskrutika Samstha at Thyagaraya Gana Sabha on the occasion of Dikshitar’s Jayanthi, N. Subbalakshmi proved to be quite an engaging and learned artiste, well trained by her guru D Seshachari of Hyderabad Brothers. Her appealing vocal verve sounds pleasant even in mandra sthayi with clear diction. This B-high graded artiste of AIR is blessed with mellifluous vocal culture. She was accompanied by O. Rajashekhar on violin, V. Kalyana Abhijit on mridangam and R.Srikanth on kanjeera.

At the concert Subbalakshmi gave a small brief of the Vaggeyakara before she opened her concert, besides making it a point to present some compositions of Dikshitar. She also gave a background of the birth of the particular composition and for what it was intended before presenting the kriti.

Subbalakshmi opened her concert with Natakuranji varnam Chalamela and presented in two speeds. She then presented popular composition, Vathapi Ganapathim in Hamsadhwani and Anandamruta Varshini in Amruthavarshini also of Dikshitar in a row. These being the compositions written in Sanskrit the vocalist took care for let them out in good expression of Sanskrit.

Subbalakshmi then went for Thyagaraja composition Bantureethi Koluvu in Hamsanadam. The swarakalpana she presented taking the charanam ‘Rama Naamamane vara khadgamidi with stress on chant of Srirama's name.

Ranganathude in Sowrastram of Ponnaiah Pillai and Marivere Dikkevarayya Rama in Shanmukhapriya of Patnam in a row before she took Annapurne in Saama of Dikshitar and then main number Ninne Namminaanu of Shyama Sastry in Thodi.

She delineated the raga in detail, interspersed with nuances. In the kirtana she presented, she took nereval at Kamakshi Kanjadalayatakashi ending it with swarakalpana. She ended her show with with a devotional Thiru Venkata in Hamsanandi of Papanasam Sivan. Accompanists gave good support.