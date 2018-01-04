In perfect sync

It was undoubtedly a parade of young talent — Vishnudev Namboodhiri vocal, M. Vijay on the violin, Sumesh Narayanan on the mridangam and Harihara Sharma on the ganjira. But the concert they offered was quite matured and gratifying. Vishnudev has a voice which is flexible, masculine with an attractive tenor. His comprehension of the Carnatic idiom is admirable. It came through in his open-throated singing with clear diction, paying full attention to the sahitya bhava.

‘Sarasijanaba’ Khambodi (Ata tala) varnam was the opening piece. ‘Nada tanum anisam’ in Siddharanjani (Tyagaraja) came next with a few swaras on ‘Sarigamapadani.’ ‘Seshachalanayakam’ in Varali (Dikshitar) moved on a faster pace but in a delectable mode. There were fast moving swaras added on ‘Aravinda patra nayanam’ with niraval. It was such a relief to hear Vishnudev taking up Arabi for alapana. With his voice fully in control, he expounded the raga with surety and clarity. Many enchanting phrases added a special appeal to the treatise. Tyagaraja’s ‘Chalagalla’ was his choice, Vishnudev once again came up with swaras at ‘Ilalo sarivaralalo,’ stressing on panchamam. The chain moved impeccably with M. Vijay responding on the violin with equal finesse.

Saveri, a highlight

Could there be a better kriti than the calming ‘Brovavamma’ in Neelambari (Syama Sastri) to soothe the senses after a spirited raga, kriti and swaraprasthara? Vishnudev rendered it with enough bhava. Saveri was undoubtedly the highlight of the evening. It was an exceptional raga exposition, which drew several rounds of applause. The development was organic, aesthetic and profound. Vishnudev’s voice moved in all regions with ease and elegance and his tara sthayi sancharas were brilliant while his mandra and madhyama were heartwarming.

Vishnudev opted for Tyagaraja’s less-frequently rendered ‘Kanna talli neevu’ in Saveri.

His niraval on ‘Anudinamonarinchi’ brought forth his creativity, replete with raga and sahitya bhava. The slightly lengthy swarprasthara here was again centred on panchamam, but did not quite sustain the tempo. Vishnudev should keep a tight leash on his unrestrained creative urges, especially in the swara segments. The tail-end inclusions were ‘Itu sahasamulu’ javali in Saindavi by Swati Thirunal and ‘Eppo varuvaro’ in Jhonpuri by Gopalakrishna Bharati.

M. Vijay on the violin was a sober partner but a perfect player. He highlighted the nuances . Sumesh Narayanan and Harihara Sharma played their parts fully understanding the tenor of the raga, sahitya and mood. Also they were involved in a a power-driven tani.