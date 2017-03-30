Kabhi khushi, kabhi Kher

Bengaluru’s music spirit has always being about celebrating the moment when the artiste and the audience become one. And while many of the city’s musicians have numerous experiences like this, here is one magical moment that a visitor to the city promises to make. Kailash Kher, easily one of the most sought-after and known names in the Indian music circuit, comes to town today with his band Kailasha to make fond memories with the audience here.

Always one to bring something new to every concert, Kailash says he will obviously be changing and reshuffling the repertoire. “A few of our new never-before-heard tracks, including those from Baahubali, will be in the set list.”

He goes on to point out that the kind of music they produce is not limited to entertainment alone. “Each time our audience returns from our concert, they take the entire journey they have travelled with us back home. It is a very spiritual and enlightening experience; not something you generally feel at a concert. Kailasha has found that space. We are not trying to play hits after hits. We just want to fill your audience with warmth and love, so it is worth coming to a Kailasha show.” He adds: “It is a relationship we share between the performer and audience that transcends words and only allow emotions to speak through our music.”

With a journey that he calls “nothing short of miraculous”, Kailash left home at 14 to pursue a career in music and climbed his way up in true ‘rockstar’ style. “I believe in the process and that every life should go through the struggle. That is just the way we are made. Only then will we start valuing whatever we have.”

The singer, attributed to have a divine voice and a unique style of singing, is famous for his hit songs in a range of Indian languages, will soon be conferred the Padma Shri award.

Commenting on the Padma award, Kailash says in the span of 11 years of his career, he has never sought awards as much as the love from his audience. These are definitely moments to cherish and feel proud about. But nothing beats performing for your country, people and culture.”

Being a spiritual man, Kailash says it is important for music to reflect his state of mind. “But I don’t connect well with others in the scene. Maybe I’m made like this. I don’t socialise much and I don’t generally do what most other artistes do. Maybe I’m the odd one out. Hence, I use all that energy for my music and my life. If that resonates with my audience, I’m happy.”

Reiterating on the power of music, Kailash says: “Music is a medium to heal the world, spread happiness and positivity. It can play a big role in honing the true spirit of humanity. I’m blessed to be a musician. I think music makes us all a lot saner than we would otherwise be.” He recalls a recent incident in Nagpur where he met an elderly lady. “Her daughter caught my attention and asked me to meet her mother since she is wheelchair-bound. The lady had tears of happiness in her eyes when I went up to her and talked to her. What else do I need now? Making an emotional impact with a total stranger is one of the most precious moments for me and are bigger than any award I can get.”

Catch Kailash Kher live with Kailasha at The Forum Mall, Koramangala, on March 31 from 7 pm onwards. Entry free.

Call 22067803

