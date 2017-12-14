Srivilliputhur: This is Andal’s fortress

The over 1,000-year-old art of Araiyar Sevai, the presentation of the Nalayira Divya Prabhandham through music and dance, is a special event during Margazhi at the Andal Divyadesam in Srivilliputhur. This is one of the three Divyadesams in Tamil Nadu where Araiyar Sevai is still being performed.

As part of the Pagal Pathu and Era Pathu Utsavam, Araiyar Bala Mukundan will present the 4,000 sacred verses over the 21-day period. His presentation includes Vyakyanam and Abhinayam of Thiru Pallandu during the wee hours of the night on December 19 (First day of Pagal Pathu), Thiruppavai rendition on December 21, Nammazhwar’s verses on Thiru Venkatam ( Dec. 31) and on the Lord of Azhwar Tirunagari on January 1. One of his favourites is the presentation of the Churning of the ocean referred to as ‘Amirtha Mathanam,’ on the final day of the Pagal Pathu utsavam on December 28.

Day one of Pagal Pathu is considered special in Margazhi when Andal and Vatapatrasayee, in a joint procession, visit the Thiru Maligai of Veda Piran Bhattar, the descendant of Periyazhwar, where they are presented with precious gifts from the father. In the night, Lord Vadabadrasayee (on a Garuda Vahanam) and Periyazhwar (on an elephant Vahanam) will be taken out in a procession around the four streets to the accompaniment of ‘Pallandu’ verses.