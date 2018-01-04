Based on a strong patanthara

Duo singing rests on a synchronised approach on the one hand and on the richness of contrasts on the other. The Mambalam Sisters, R.Vijayalakshmi and R.Chitra, chose to sing in one voice.

At their concert at the Narada Gana Sabha Mini Hall, the solid foundation of their patanthara stood out. They sang some pieces heard rarely. The firm determination not to wander from the traditional that placed high demands on the siblings’ abilities was laudable.

Aesthetic phrases

Central to the recital was a rock steady Madhyamavathi raga alapana full of aesthetic phrasings by Vijayalakshmi. The kriti ‘Adigi sugamu,’ came out in all its melodious glory, replete with stylistic nuances in swaraprasthara on ‘Neeke daya.’

Earlier, Chitra’s pleasing Saveri alapana was followed by an apt kriti, Swati Tirunal’s ‘Anjaneya’, since it was Hanumath Jayanti. It reminded one of the fervour with which M.S. Subbulakshmi and Semmangudi Srinivasa Iyer used to sing this kriti. In the tukkada section, they rendered a beautiful ‘Marutimala’ (Ragamalika) composed by Suguna Purushothaman.

The kutcheri, however, took a long while to warm up, but once that happened the duo raced ahead in full form. Except for some sparkling moments, violinist R. Hemalatha mostly remained subdued. Poongulam S.Subramanian on the mridangam and Chandrasekara Sarma on the ghatam provided appropriate support.

Notable among the other pieces presented were the day's Thiruppavai in Gaula ‘Vaiyathu Vazhveergal’ with which they began, ‘Parvathy kumaram’ (Nattakurinji), ‘Neevadanegana’ (Saranga) adorned with swaraprasthara, and a lilting Hamsadhvani javali.