How to make musical millions

I was about to walk in to his cabin to request some well-deserved leave, when my boss Sangeet Naukri Ghusanewale of the company Ullu Banao barged into my room. “Have you been reading the papers or seeing breaking nivj?” he roared, like a lion with indigestion. I asked him what the context was. “What a stupid question. The enforcement directorate has been targeting music companies for not paying royalty and made Rs 2,500 crore in profit,” he said, TV host style.

Ghusanewala’s secretary Bulbul was all ears. Her job was to take notes on whatever our man said, and accompany him everywhere except the men's rest room. “Sir, what is royalty?” she asked, innocently. “I am clueless myself. All I know is that by not paying royalty, one can make crores. That's the impression I get from these news reports. Maybe Kansur knows better,” Ghusanewala declared.

“It's Kusnur, Sir,” I clarified for the 1,256th time since we first met. Then I explained the entire way the music industry functioned, how songs and albums were produced, how money was distributed. I forgot about my leave request. When Ghusanewala listened silently, it meant he had some wicked money-making plan going on in his head. When I stopped, he ordered, “Kansur, form a music label. We won't pay royalty and we shall make crores. All three of us can retire and settle in Tahiti.” Here, Ghusanewala’s pet monkey Bandar Bhai woke up from his sleep, laughed hysterically 10 minutes over two bananas and crashed again.

I tried to explain the challenges of this project, but Bulbul handed me an advance cheque and two bottles of Smirnoff. So I called my old friend, music director Dhun Churanewala the next morning to discuss the first album of Ullu Banao. Ghusanewala and Churanewala worked on the contract. We would release an album of item songs, with Chammak Challo of Chandivli singing and Champa Curly of Chinchpokli dancing against super-imposed videos of Mallika Sherawat, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. I was to write the lyrics. Simple. I just translated Shakespeare, Shaw and Shelley into Hindi. The marketing line was, “For old men when wives are away.”

The album was a super-hit both in CD and vinyl sales, and on digital and mobile platforms. We didn’t pay Churanewala and Chammak Challo any royalty, but I got my dues for lyrics. Ullu Banao made Rs 20 crore profit in the first month. Am changing my name to Narendra Kansur Kamaanewala. Tahiti, here I come.