The instrument of change

When I made the decision to choose the flute over the voice, it was out of sheer passion. Of course, my uncle and guru Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia was inspiration enough to go ahead with my decision. Once I began to learn to play the instrument, I realised the challenges of exploring the many layers of raags through it and the disadvantage of not being guided by lyrics. Yet, I made bansuri my life’s calling. The tune, its tone and the temper... I felt everything about its sound reached out to the soul more directly than words. Over the years, I was convinced that the essence of a raag can be conveyed with or without the support of lyrics. That is the beauty of Indian music, it is an unusual combination of technique, structure and improvisation.

Beyond melody

I wanted to know how to communicate effectively with the bansuri. So I followed my uncle’s approach of looking beyond the traditional repertoire and improving on the breathing technique. It is significant for instrumentalists to develop a distinctive style of playing the notes. My guruji insisted on learning by hearing and observation. He discouraged recording and writing down lessons. He wouldn’t stop till you got each note right, by playing them again and again.

With the world of music opening up to new sounds and experiments, I am happy that bansuri allows me to express myself as part of fusion ensembles.

Though classical is the foundation of all my musical forays, nationally and globally, the instrument adapts itself beautifully to unusual settings. The absence of lyrics is no longer a shortcoming, but a way to reach out to new audiences. For them, what matters is melody.

The Indian system of instruction is a blend of discipline and freedom. My guru’s open-minded approach has encouraged me to think differently and in a way that satisfies my inner urge.

I view bansuri as an instrument of change as far as my perception of music and audience appreciation are concerned.

The bamboo, after all, is strong enough to keep pace with the times.

The writer is a well-known flautist