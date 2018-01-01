Harmony amidst chaos

more-in

Bengaluru-based drummer/electronica musician/producer Shoumik Biswas treats his lyrics more as a place holder while re-pitching and superimposing his vocals to play his voice more like an airy synth on his newest instalment under the Disco Puppet moniker. He finds a justifiable place for the previously infamous auto-tune filters, where they create harmonically pleasing fluctuations in pitch to the mesh between his voice and the synth. With 808 percussions framing the constantly dancing melodies, Princess This’s sound design is almost instantly recognizable as the natural effect of the evolutionary process Disco Puppet’s sensibilities seem to show, since the first release, Astronot. Recorded and produced in Biswas’s bedroom in Bengaluru, the fifth release sounds like the most structured work from Biswas’s unique sensibilities.

Now, Biswas’s song writing seems to have comfortably hit a sweet spot with the style that first put Disco Puppet on the map back in 2014.

Biswas was known as a drummer for the Bengaluru-based post rockers Space Behind The Yellow Room – a promising collection of musicians with an innovative energy who were part of the big bang of post rock in the Indie scene in 2012. By 2016, the Bengaluru-based record label Consolidate – formerly a clandestine forum for experimental electronica musicians in Bengaluru founded by acclaimed producers from the city’s Indie scene, Rahul Giri and Aniruddh Menon – stepped in to release Disco Puppet’s next two EPs — Spring and I’m Going Home, just a few months apart from each other.

Finally, with Princess This Disco Puppet’s music seems more self assured and robust. Tracks like ‘HAOAH’ and ‘Long Tongue’ have slightly aggressive (sometimes horror) rhythmic sections looped over layers of noise samples, while Biswas’s vocals twirl and contort into irregular shapes. ‘When You Listen’, has a looped waterfall-like riff on the keys with Biswas’s laid back and whistle-like vocal track cries, “I’m tired,” while ‘DOASS’ crashes in with a cacophony indigenous to the noise tribe. With all of the directions the album seems to venture into harmonically, there is still a strong knot at the centre that keeps the entire soundscape within context.

Biswas is also a graphic artist, something he says keeps the bills paid and provides the shelter where he can let his musical pursuits flourish in .

Among other interesting pursuits, Biswas also created the sound design and ambience for a travelling play — Khwab Sa, where he plays the drums on stage. Things seem to be working for him and Biswas appears relaxed with his lifestyle as a musician at the moment. There hasn’t been any mention of a tour for the album, but he suggests we keep an eye out for his future works. For now, he is focused on a set he’s due to play at Magnetic Fields later this year. But, another artfully intriguing and pleasantly surprising work of music is never too far away.