Frozen Faders at Tabula Rasa, Hyderabad: a melding of moments

Known to bring in lighter moods, Arshish Mehta and Aakash Chandra aka Frozen Faders are bringing the party to the more eclectically modern scenes at Tabula Rasa in Jubilee Hills tonight.

Coming together in 2010, the duo is known for their Electronic and Hindustani classical hybrid music. “Aakash and I met back in 2009,” Arshish recalls fondly, “while we were both studying sound; we’re sound engineers by profession, and through working together on projects our work snowballed into Frozen Faders. We were also living together in Mumbai!”

They started their project in Heart Cup Coffee, where they’ve impressed audiences months over. “We did a couple of Pune and Mumbai gigs, and the gig at Tabula Rasa is going to be quite exciting as it’s a great venue. We definitely do a little recce over the crowd and when we performed in Pune, we constantly kept working on our set. Improve sometimes works and other occasions it works when you have something set out, and Hyderabad is really well-versed with electronic music.”

He acknowledges that acceptance is the best thing a DJ can ask for and with Frozen Faders’ experimental style, it’s a point of gratitude for them. Having performed in other Hyderabad venues like Komatose in Financial District, Arshish and Aakash are experiencing the city’s thriving music scene at its best.

The formula for Frozen Faders’ sound is still evolving and it’s something they never want to grow comfortable with. “You have to keep it to the four by four and do your own thing as well,” Arshish explains. “There’s a lot of trial and error involved because we have to keep our listeners in mind when crafting something new. We want to avoid monotony too, so we are breaking a flow to avoid being too boring and linear.”

The duo’s inspiration comes from a plethora of things, but namely from their love of Australian wind piece didgeridoo and the Morchang from Rajasthani folk music. “The Morchang, also known at Morsing, has a somewhat electronic sound to it, and once we put a four by four to it, it just started developing the sound. Aakash is a bassist and when he was scouring for instruments, he picked up the didgeridoo. We also did a backpacking trip to Ladakh this June and July and we sampled a lot of natural sounds and sounds from monks and monasteries so that was a great way to evolve and grow.”

Looking back on their so-far seven-year journey, Arshish is extremely excited about the way they keep unifying different musical elements, be it dub or traditional Hindustani.

Their musical repertoire is forever expanding and it's something he's looking forward to for 2018, connecting with more music-lovers, professional or appreciative.

Frozen Faders will be playing at Tabula Rasa, Jubilee Hills at 8pm. For reservations, call 9000244144. Check out the duo’s Facebook page too.